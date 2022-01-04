ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

VIDEO: Angry Cattle Roam Idaho Interstate

By Bill Colley
 4 days ago
First, caution. There is some strong language in the video posted to Facebook. This is one of those "only in Idaho" treatments. The other day, a picture of a guy driving in a Miata with the top down popped up on Facebook. Same "only in Idaho" slogan. The post said it...

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

