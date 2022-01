Anyone who has watched an episode of "Buddy vs Duff" wouldn't question Duff Goldman's baking skills. According to Food Network, this show pits these two master chefs up against each other as they take on various cooking challenges and try to outdo the other. This cooking show formula has resulted in some incredible, top-notch creations. Guilty Eats reports that these personalities have created bakes that resemble Halloween monsters, dinosaurs, and so much more. While the program shows off serious baking prowess, viewers might wonder how Buddy Valastro or Duff Goldman fair when they have to whip up a lunch or dinner.

TV SHOWS ・ 9 DAYS AGO