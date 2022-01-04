ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Amongst stringent vaccination policies, “Why” is Novak Djokovic handed a medical exemption at Australian Open 2022?

By Parth Dubey
firstsportz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovak Djokovic confirmed that he was given a medical exemption by authorities in Australia and he will be participating in the Australian Open unvaccinated. But amongst such stringent rules, why was Djokovic given an exemption?. Melbourne has been under one of the harshest lockdowns for over two years and...

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Novak Djokovic criticised by Rafael Nadal amid Australian Open issues; Djokovic parents say treatment is 'political agenda'

The 34-year-old was denied entry at the Australian border because his visa was rejected - his appeal will be heard on Monday. Djokovic, whose Covid-19 vaccination status is unconfirmed, revealed an "exemption" from Tennis Australia to play the Australian Open without being double-jabbed. But he was not allowed through Melbourne airport, his visa was cancelled and he is currently in a quarantine hotel.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
The Guardian

A hard lesson for Novak Djokovic: patience with vaccine sceptics is wearing thin

This weekend, Novak Djokovic should have been warming up for yet another grand slam. But instead the world No 1 tennis champion – and noted vaccine sceptic – is cooling his heels in an Australian quarantine hotel, while an international row rages over whether he should be kicked out of the country altogether. Djokovic had boasted on social media of securing an exemption, for medical reasons he has not explained, to the rules that all players in the Australian Open must be double-jabbed. But hours later he was stopped at the airport, his visa cancelled, and he was unceremoniously threatened with deportation. His lawyers are challenging that ruling, meaning the outcome of this particular tournament may now be determined in a court – rather than on one. Not since the actor Johnny Depp and his then wife, Amber Heard, flew their two dogs, Pistol and Boo, into the country by private jet without the necessary paperwork has the power of celebrity met the force of Australian biosecurity requirements with quite such explosive results.
TENNIS
AFP

Australia cancels Czech tennis player's visa: Czech govt

Australia has cancelled the visa of female Czech tennis player Renata Voracova who entered the country to play in this month's Australian Open, her government said Friday. On Friday evening, the Australian Border Force confirmed in a statement that the visa of a person connected to the Australian Open had been cancelled, without providing a name.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Australia#Exemptions#Reuters#Victorian
The Independent

Novak Djokovic making ‘big mistake’ if he does not get vaccinated, Boris Becker claims

Novak Djokovic is making a “big mistake” if he is not getting vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the world number one’s former coach Boris BeckerThe Serbian is awaiting the outcome of an appeal against the decision by the Australian Border Force (ABF) to cancel the reigning Australian Open champion’s entry visa and deport him, with an appeal set for Monday.Djokovic has spoken in the past about his opposition to vaccination, and posted on social media before setting off for the Australian Open to say he had received “exemption permission” to enter the country.LIVE: Follow the latest as Novak Djokovic fights...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Novak Djokovic: Second player has visa cancelled over vaccine exemption

Doubles player Renata Voracova has become the second Australian Open hopeful to have their visa cancelled and is now reportedly being held in the same quarantine hotel as Novak Djokovic. Voracova, who had already competed in a warm-up event in Melbourne, is said to have obtained a vaccine exemption on the basis that she had been infected with Covid-19 in the past six months - the same reason used by Djokovic. The 38-year-old was detained by Australian Border Force (ABF) officials on Thursday and taken to the same Park Hotel in Carlton where Djokovic is being held, according...
TENNIS
AFP

Djokovic wins deportation delay after Australia cancels visa

Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic won a temporary reprieve in his deportation from Australia on Thursday, but was set to spend the night in an immigration detention facility as he fights to remain in the country. Instead of a champion's welcome, he was questioned at the airport overnight before having his visa revoked and being transferred to a Melbourne immigration detention facility pending deportation.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy