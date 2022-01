Salesforce Marketing Cloud has the ability to closely observe customer behavior and manage the activities from awareness to advocacy. It allows you to visualize multiple marketing channels from a single window. It basically creates interactive customer experiences in order to make them feel valued and appreciated and this is going to happen only because of the Salesforce Cloud platforms which can be used to visualize multiple marketing channels. The Einstein framework contains this tool. Initially, it was using predictive analytics to create insights and dashboards using customers’ buying preferences.

