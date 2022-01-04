How To Get Shattered Reality Emote From Free Fire New Age Top-Up Event?

Pokemon Go's upcoming Mountains of Power event will be headlined by a new Mega Evolved Pokemon. Mega Aerodactyl will make its debut in Pokemon Go as part of the event's upcoming "Mountains of Power" event. The event is inspired by the mountains found in the Johto and Sinnoh regions and continues an in-game storyline involving a mysterious door. The event will also feature certain Pokemon spawning more often during the event. These include Zubat, Machop, Geodude, Slugma, Nosepass, Barboach, Onix and Ferroseed. Additionally, Mawile and Beldum will appear as rewards for Timed Research, while Alolan Geodude, Onix, Beldum, Bronzor, Ursaring, Donphan, Medicham, Absol, and Heatran will all appear in raids. Players will have a 1/2 walking distance bonus to earn candy with their Buddy Pokemon.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO