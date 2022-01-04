ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Get Shattered Reality Emote From Free Fire New Age Top-Up Event?

By Abhisek Kumar Mishra
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGarena has introduced a new Free Fire New Age Top-Up event today with exclusive rewards. The event is part of the New Age Campaign. Here in this article, we will take a look at how to get Shattered Reality Emote from Free Fire New Age top-up event. The new...

Comments / 0

How to get the Magma Hexlight Bundle in Free Fire at 40% off?

Free Fire has many running events in the game that offer players some great items like cosmetics in the game. Here is how the players can get the Magma Hexlight Bundle in Free Fire at a massive discount only for today!. Free Fire Incubator is one of the most coveted...
How To Overplay Nairi In Free Fire For December 2021?

Garena has a huge character roster of over 40 characters for players to choose from. All of them are equipped with unique abilities to assist players on the battlefield. Here we will take a look at how to overplay Nairi in Free Fire for December 2021. Developers frequently introduce new...
Pokemon Go January 2022 Plans Include New Mega Raids, Themed Events

Niantic has revealed its January 2022 plans for Pokemon Go, giving players a lot to look forward to as the calendar changes to a new year. The highlight is the January Community Day featuring Spheal, where the third-generation Pokemon will be featured with more availability, higher chances for a shiny, and exclusive moves for its evolved forms. Along with that, a special Research Breakthrough event will be active for the entire month of January, where Trainers will encounter Onix and receive Mega Steelix Energy once the breakthrough is achieved in game.
Free Fire Mystery Shop: New Bundle, New Emote And Rewards Revealed

Garena has introduced a new mystery shop in Free Fire with new emote, bundle and discount offers. Here in this article, we will take a look at the latest Free Fire Mystery shop with a new bundle, new emote and offers revealed. The mystery shop has started on the Indian...
How To Get Jingle Head Loot Box In Free Fire For Free?

Garena Free Fire introduces new events with exclusive rewards upon completing specific missions. Here in this article, we will take a look at how to get the new jingle head loot box in Free Fire for free. With the commencement of the new year, 2022 Garena has introduced the Jinge...
Top 3 Best Apps With New Year Bonus On Free Fire Diamonds Top-Up

Diamonds are the premium in-game currency of Garena Free Fire which is used to buy in-game cosmetics, skins and characters. Here in this article, we will take a look at the top 3 best apps with new year bonus on Free Fire diamonds top-up. Free Fire has a vast collection...
Free Fire Happy New Year Party: Leaked Event Calendar And Rewards

Garena offers many new and special events with special themed rewards in Free Fire. Players can obtain these items by participating in these events. Here in this article, we will take a look at Free Fire Happy New Year party leaked event calendar and rewards. At the beginning of 2022,...
How To Get Free Gun Skins And Emotes In Free Fire?

Garena Free Fire is the most popular title in the mobile battle royale genre. The title offers a huge variety of skins and bundles for players. Here in this article, we will take a look at how to get free gun skins and emotes in Free Fire. The developers release...
How To Get V Badge In Free Fire In 2022? Step By Step Guide

Garena’s mobile battle royale title Free Fire has been named as the Mobile Gamer Of The Year at the Esports Awards 2021. The title has seen a surge in its popularity in recent years. Here in this article, we will take a look at how to get V badge in Free Fire in 2022 a step by step guide.
How To Get The Activation Code For Free Fire OB32 Advance Server?

Garena frequently introduces the OB patch updates to improve and introduce new features to Free Fire. Here in this article, we will take a look at how to get the activation code for Free Fire OB32 advance server. Garena is known for its unique features and special in-game characters, pets...
How to level up fast in Overwatch & get free loot boxes

Wondering how to level up fast in Overwatch? Here’s a rundown of everything you have to do to climb to the top and claim your loot boxes. Leveling up is an essential part of any game, and Blizzard’s flagship FPS, Overwatch, is no different. While the grind may...
How To Get In Free Fire Partner Program In 2022?

Free Fire’s huge popularity has given rise to a huge community of content creators and casters with a huge fan following around the globe. Here in this, article we will take a look at how to get into Free Fire partner program in 2022. Garena offers a Free Fire...
Elder Scrolls Online to Reveal Next Year-Long Saga During 2022 Global Reveal Event

ZeniMax Online Studios have officially announced the reveal of a new "year-long saga" for The Elder Scrolls Online. In a new announcement post published on the official Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) website Wednesday, Jan. 5, fans were given a brief glimpse into what they could expect from the next Chapter. Accompanied by a brief video clip meant to tease the theme of the next year's adventure in-game, fans were also told of special rewards they could obtain if they choose to tune in for the reveal.
‘Fortnite’ players given xp boosts and free pickaxe after Winterfest issues

Fortnite players are gaining experience boosts and a free pickaxe after the game suffered significant downtime during December. Yesterday (January 5), the official Fortnite Twitter account tweeted that it would be rewarding players for their patience. “As thanks for everyone’s patience during the December login issues, we’ll be kicking off...
‘Dying Light 2’ skill trees revealed in the latest trailer

Dying Light 2 is shambling closer to its release date next month, and the latest trailer shows off some of the skills players can unlock. The trailer shows a handful of skills that players can unlock as they progress through the world of Dying Light 2. As with Dying Light,...
Pokemon Go Announces Mountains of Power Event Details

Pokemon Go's upcoming Mountains of Power event will be headlined by a new Mega Evolved Pokemon. Mega Aerodactyl will make its debut in Pokemon Go as part of the event's upcoming "Mountains of Power" event. The event is inspired by the mountains found in the Johto and Sinnoh regions and continues an in-game storyline involving a mysterious door. The event will also feature certain Pokemon spawning more often during the event. These include Zubat, Machop, Geodude, Slugma, Nosepass, Barboach, Onix and Ferroseed. Additionally, Mawile and Beldum will appear as rewards for Timed Research, while Alolan Geodude, Onix, Beldum, Bronzor, Ursaring, Donphan, Medicham, Absol, and Heatran will all appear in raids. Players will have a 1/2 walking distance bonus to earn candy with their Buddy Pokemon.
Viral Apex Legends TikTok exposes best rat spots on World’s Edge

A viral Apex Legends TikTok put a spotlight on multiple ‘rat spot’ locations where mobile characters can avoid danger to get the jump on enemies. Among the maps in Apex Legends, World’s Edge gives players plenty of room to bamboozle their opponents or make game-saving rotations to stay alive.
Top 3 ways to get free NC in PUBG New State

Just like PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton’s latest entrant into the battle royale genre, PUBG New State has some items in the game that needs to be purchased with real money or NC. Here are some ways to get free NC in PUBG New State. PUBG New...
