Crystal Pepsi is making a comeback for 2022. The clear-coloured cola drink was originally launched in 1992 – and Pepsi is bringing it back for a limited time in honour of its 30th anniversary.However, the drink isn’t available for purchase. Instead, fans of the 1990s staple will have to enter into Pepsi’s competition on social media in order to get their hands on one of the bottles.Entrants are invited to take part using the hashtags #PepsiSweepstakes and #ShowUsYour90s on Twitter. The idea is that consumers post pictures of themselves in the 1990s alongside the hashtags, and then Pepsi will choose...

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO