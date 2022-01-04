Products that will make your home feel luxurious for under $40

I have to stay with the Holiday theme for plant picks, so this week, let’s look at the Christmas Cactus!. Now here is an indoor plant that just keeps on giving year after year, producing it’s most exotic looking flowers (colors include red, rose, purple, lavender, pink, peach, cream and white – which can last 6-8 weeks at cooler temps) on the ends of some very unusual looking foliage, every year from Thanksgiving to Christmas. And did we mention it’s one of the easiest indoor plants to grow? Great looking foliage plant, topped off with Holiday flowers…what more could you ask for?
