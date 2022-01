ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan on Monday announced the launch of the $248 million Maryland Homeowner Assistance Fund, which will support mortgage relief, home repairs, housing counseling, and legal services. “Across Maryland, there are homeowners who are struggling to keep up with their mortgage payments due to the financial hardships related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hogan said. “The programs we are announcing today through the Homeowner Assistance Fund will help keep Marylanders in their homes and support our state’s economic recovery.” The fund will be administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. The department said the funding...

