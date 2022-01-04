ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OU football: Former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel commits to Oklahoma

By Jesse Crittenden
The Norman Transcript
The Norman Transcript
 4 days ago
Central Florida quarterback Dillon Gabriel (11) looks for a receiver during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.  AP Photo / John Raoux

Oklahoma scored a big win in the transfer portal on Monday night.

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel announced via social media that he will be transferring to the Sooners. The former UCF quarterback entered the transfer portal on Nov. 27 and initially committed to UCLA before flipping his commitment to the Sooners.

It's big news for the Sooners after starting quarterback Caleb Williams announced he's entering the transfer portal on Monday afternoon. While Williams could choose to stay with the Sooners, entering the transfer portal gives him the opportunity to meet with other teams.

Gabriel, a junior quarterback from Hawaii, has a lot of experience under his belt. He started 12 games as a freshman for UCF in 2019, throwing for 3,653 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He started all 10 games for UCF in 2020, finishing with 3,570 passing yards, 32 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Gabriel started this season at quarterback but suffered a fractured left clavicle on Sept. 27, which caused him to miss nine games. In three games this season, Gabriel threw for 814 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

Jeff Lebby, OU's new offensive coordinator, was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at UCF in 2020 while Gabriel was there.

Since Spencer Rattler transferred to South Carolina last month, Gabriel's addition gives depth to the Sooners' quarterback room. He also could be a potential starter for next season, particularly if Williams transfers out.

The Norman Transcript

The Norman Transcript

Norman, OK
Comments / 0

