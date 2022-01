The VDH COVID dashboard not updated Friday - Sunday (Dec. 31 - Jan. 2) due to the holiday. The table below shows cases from each day from Thursday - Sunday. by Timothy McQuiston, Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Department of Health today reported 245 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The VDH did not report cases over the New Year's holiday. On Thursday, December 30, it reported a record 1,471 cases. Cases on Friday were 577, on Saturday 473 and Sunday 245. The record for cases was broken three times last week. Over the New Year's break, the VDH also reported there were nine total COVID-related fatalities for a statewide total of now 480.

CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO