NBA

Wizards' win a glimpse at their 3-point potential

NBC Sports
 4 days ago

The last six games for the Washington Wizards well encapsulate their inconsistency this season shooting from three. Three times in the last six games they have made at least 16 threes, shooting 40% or above. In the other three games they made fewer than 10 threes and in two of those...

www.nbcsports.com

dallassun.com

NBA roundup: Bulls take down Wizards for 9th straight win

Zach LaVine's game-high 27 points led six Chicago Bulls in double figures Friday night as they stretched their winning streak to nine games with a 130-122 defeat of the visiting Washington Wizards. Coby White came off the bench to score 21, while Lonzo Ball and Ayo Dosunmu each added 18...
NBA
abc17news.com

LaVine leads way as Bulls win 9th straight, beat Wizards

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 27 points, Coby White added 21 and the Chicago Bulls won their ninth straight game, beating the Washington Wizards 130-122. The Eastern Conference-leading Bulls matched their longest win streak since the 2010-11 team won nine in a row to finish the regular season. They also had an easier time in this one after winning last week at Washington on DeMar DeRozan's buzzer-beating 3-pointer, grabbing the lead late in the third quarter and remaining in control down the stretch. Lonzo Ball scored 18 points, hitting six of Chicago's 15 3-pointers. White buried four from beyond the arc. Rookie Ayo Dosunmu chipped in with 18 points, and coach Billy Donovan earned his 300th NBA win. Bradley Beal led Washington with 26 points.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucks vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (26-16) play against the Charlotte Hornets (19-19) at Spectrum Center. Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday January 8, 2022. Milwaukee Bucks 106, Charlotte Hornets 114 (Final) What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Kurt Helin @basketballtalk. Watch LaMelo Ball throw half-court, no-look bounce pass for dunk nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/08/wat…...
NBA
NBA

Bulls cruise by Wizards, win ninth straight game

Talk about having plenty in reserve. Or among the reserves as the Bulls Friday ran their last decade best winning streak to nine games with a 130-122 victory over the Washington Wizards, supported by 53 points from the bench with 21 from Coby White and a career high 18 from Ayo Dosunmu.
NBA
NBC Sports

How will the Wizards work Hachimura and Bryant in?

Now that Rui Hachimura and Thomas Bryant have been cleared from health and safety protocols, their season debuts both appear to be imminent to different degrees. Head coach Wes Unseld Jr. conveyed optimism Hachimura could play for the first time in the next several games, while he categorized Bryant as a week or two away.
NBA
Kyrie Irving on getting vaccinated: 'However it looks later in the season, then we'll address it then'

Kyrie Irving indicated in October he felt rushed into a decision on vaccination. Never mind that New York City announced its vaccine mandate for entertainment centers/gyms 10 weeks prior. Never mind it was made clear the mandate would apply to Nets and Knicks players six weeks prior. Never mind that the vaccines – appealing not just to satisfy a mandate, but because they're generally safe and effective at reducing spread and severe symptoms from coronavirus – had been widely available for months.
NBA

