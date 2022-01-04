ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Products that will make your home feel luxurious for under $40

By Sophie Baker
Norwalk Hour
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m at the age where I sort of want other people to come to my home and feel like I’m fancy too. Which is why I have to be thrifty if I want guests to love my house. And who are you kidding – we ALL want...

www.thehour.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

The best indoor plants to keep the air clean in your home

When it comes to interior decorating, there is no easier or more affordable way to upgrade your space than a few good houseplants. In fact, the best indoor plants not only bring a bit of the great outdoors inside, but clean the air around us, creating something of a beautiful, air-purifying art installation. Many people even find that plant-care is their preferred kind of self-care.
GARDENING
homedit.com

Stuck With a Small Bathroom? Don’t Make These Decorating Mistakes

Decorating a small bathroom can be a challenge. Of course, there are lots of tips out there for making the most of the space that you have. While plenty of the advice is quite practical, some of it has homeowners playing it so safe that they end up with a totally functional bathroom — that’s also totally boring!
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Kitchn

I Doubled the Size of My Dish Drying Area with This Stylish Rack (Without Sacrificing Counter Space)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My New York City kitchen’s so small, I joke that it’s a one-person cook space, meaning no more than one person can actually stand in it comfortably at a time. Forget sitting (zero room for chairs) and really eating (unless you like doing that standing alone). Somehow our property management company squeezed a full-sized fridge and a tiny stove/oven combo with four burners into the “room,” so cooking is possible. You can bet there’s no leeway in the footprint for a dishwasher though, and counter space is very much at a premium — to the tune of maybe about an 18-inch by 12-inch little stretch of laminate surface right in front of our microwave for chopping, prepping, and yes… drying dishes. That last task used to be the bane of my existence, since I never really had a proper or dedicated place to put a dish drying rack. All that changed when Five Two by Food 52’s Over the Sink Drying Rack came into my life though last year around this time. It had been sold out for a while when I stumbled upon it at Nordstrom while holiday shopping, and I snatched it up as fast as I could, even at full price.
HOME & GARDEN
99.5 WKDQ

Bathroom Hack: Toothpaste Tubes In Your Toilet Tank

I saw a simple bathroom hack on Facebook that will keep your toilet clean and smelling fresh that you might want to try. One of the household chores that people hate doing is cleaning the toilet. I'll admit, that it grosses me out, but not as much as seeing a filthy, smelly toilet. It has to be clean in order for my tushy to sit on it. However, working up the motivation to clean the bathroom can sometimes be a chore within itself. A couple of days ago, my dad shared a video with me on easy bathroom hacks that actually work. One of these hacks in particular really stood out to me and I had to share it with you too.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxuries#Restaurant#Home#Big City#Spa
rismedia.com

6 Secrets to Buying a Luxury Home

Here are six little-known secrets of the luxury home-buying process. A luxury broker will be familiar with the area, up to speed on the latest trends, able to identify potential issues in properties and will know if a property is worth its listing price. Have a Knowledgeable Team in Place.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
impressiveinteriordesign.com

Top Bedroom Decorating Ideas: How to Make Your Bedroom Look Great

Nightstands, lamps, pillows, beds — whether you are an aspiring interior decorator or would just like to make your home have a little makeover; one of the most challenging places to design in a home is the bedroom because it is all about functionality and coziness. You shouldn’t worry; we have created a list of decorating ideas that you can implement and have the perfect bedroom design.
INTERIOR DESIGN
iheart.com

Plant of the Week - Christmas Cactus

I have to stay with the Holiday theme for plant picks, so this week, let’s look at the Christmas Cactus!. Now here is an indoor plant that just keeps on giving year after year, producing it’s most exotic looking flowers (colors include red, rose, purple, lavender, pink, peach, cream and white – which can last 6-8 weeks at cooler temps) on the ends of some very unusual looking foliage, every year from Thanksgiving to Christmas. And did we mention it’s one of the easiest indoor plants to grow? Great looking foliage plant, topped off with Holiday flowers…what more could you ask for?
GARDENING
thespruce.com

45 Elegant Bathrooms That Make Your Home Feel Like a Spa

Elegance is a term that implies style and grace, qualities that are as appreciated in people as they are in interior design. And it can also refer to a simple and pleasing solution to a problem. Elegant bathroom design encompasses all of those meanings: a way to lay out, design, and decorate an essential and utilitarian room in the house so that it does its job and looks good doing it.
INTERIOR DESIGN
northfortynews

Tips for Happy Houseplants

Houseplants have become more popular over the last few years, and it’s no surprise why: they add life and color to the home while improving the health and happiness of those inside. However, it’s not always easy to keep houseplants looking as great as they did in the greenhouse, the desert or the rainforest. Here are a few tips to grow happy plants indoors:
FORT COLLINS, CO
myrtlebeachsc.com

Renovating Your Home? Make It A Simple Process

Have you decided that you want to renovate your home? If so, then you need to start the process without making it too complicated. It’s true to say that there are a lot of different elements that come together to give you the best results for your renovation, but they don’t have to be difficult to fit together. In this article, we’re going to be taking a look at some of the things that you can do in order to make renovating your home a simple process. Keep reading down below if you would like to find out more.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Daily Herald

Avoid making your home a series of design mistakes

Editor's note; Joseph Pubillones is taking time off. This column originally published in 2018. We all have been in rooms that make us "ooh and ahh." They delight us because of the care and thought that has been taken in placing every piece of furniture, accessory and artwork. These occasions...
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy