Going out on the ice this winter? Before ice fishing, skating or walking, check ice thickness

By Frank Witsil, Detroit Free Press
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
A fisherman is seen near the DNR launch at Selfridge Air National Guard base Wednesday, February 3, 2021. Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press

As the mercury drops, you may want to go ice fishing, snowmobiling and skating. But Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard in Michigan warns that no ice on a frozen lake, river or pond is ever 100% safe.

If you do plan to venture out onto the ice this winter, Bouchard's guidelines include ensuring that ice on ponds and lakes is least 5 inches thick for fishing, skating and walking, and at least 8 inches thick for travel by snowmobiles and off-road vehicles.

As for cars, you shouldn't take automobiles out on the ice: it voids most insurance claims.

"Understanding the risks of going out on the ice that may be dangerous" will help keep your family, friends and neighbors safe, according to Bouchard. He suggested following the most basic rule of thumb: "When in doubt, don't go out."

It's also important to beware of how the ice changes as weather gets warmer: excursions that may have been safe one day could quickly be dangerous. Some signs of changing ice conditions include moving water; slushy areas; depressions in the snow; white “milky” or black-colored ice; and “frazzle” ice weakened by the freeze-thaw cycles. Frazzle ice has tiny air pockets and often looks like frozen slush.

Other tips for ice safety include recommendations not to go out on the ice alone and not to make the first tracks on ice. In any outing on the ice, leave a travel plan with someone who can call for help and direct a search party if you do not return.

To stay warm, dress in layers to protect all exposed parts of your body, and it's even recommended to wear a personal flotation device for extra safety.

Should an emergency occur and someone falls through the ice, do not run to the hole. Call 911 and then extend a pole, branch or rope to the victim to ensure you don't fall into the water as well.

If you fall through the ice, call for help and kick your feet while getting your hands and arms up.

