An attorney who had worked in the Lebanon area is temporarily suspended from the practice of law after he was accused of misconduct, including methamphetamine use. Christian Rasmussen was accused of failing to safeguard confidential client information and failing to attend scheduled court appearances. He is also accused of “failing to act with reasonable diligence and promptness in representing clients” and “admitted use of methamphetamine.” The suspension by the Missouri Supreme Court was effective, immediately Dec. 23, pending final disposition of disciplinary proceedings. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.

