Kentucky Republican Floor Leader Sen. Damon Thayer doesn’t care if you, or any other Kentuckian, want medical marijuana legalized. In a KET interview, the Georgetown lawmaker said he doesn’t support it, even though he knows his constituents do. “If they don’t like it they can take it out on me in the next election,” he said. Kentucky lawmakers know they can keep getting reelected if they have a bit of power and an R in front of their name. Mitch McConnell’s been doing it for years. Maybe it’s time to show them that they can’t. Of course, Thayer isn’t up for reelection until 2024. Perhaps that’s why he’s feeling so bold.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO