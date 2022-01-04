Dr. Lori Dumpster or No Dumpster

Tami Roman hasn't been having the easiest ride on The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles. The former Basketball Wives star reunited with her MTV co-stars for an experiment special to bring together the seven strangers after nearly three decades to rehash some drama and make peace with old wounds. But she may have bitten off more than she can chew. In the most recent episode, Roman was put in an uncomfortable situation while discussing race relations when the N-word was said by a co-star. Things went from bad to worse as Roman tried her best to explain why no person who is no Black should ever say the word.

