Dr. Lori Dumpster or No Dumpster

By PHL17 Morning News Desk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach week, celebrity Ph.D. antique appraiser Dr. Lori joins the PHL17 Morning team...

12tomatoes.com

Enjoy This Hour-Long Dumpster Fire Ambiance Video

Christmas time is one of my favorite times of the year. Not only is it the time of year that we all gather more closely with our loved ones, but it’s also the time of year when it gets super cold. No matter where you are in the Northern...
TV & VIDEOS
thefocus.news

Did actor Anthony Geary die? Health update as his character exits GH

No, don’t panic actor Anthony Geary did not die, it’s just General Hospital fans getting confused as his iconic character is rumoured to be leaving the soap opera. General Hospital’s beloved character of Luke Spencer is supposedly dead, and this has led to circulating rumours about Anthony Geary, the actor who played Luke for decades. Geary stepped down from the role in 2015 so fans are looking for a health update and want to know what he’s up to nowadays.
CELEBRITIES
Tennessee Tribune

Famous R&B Singer Dies

NASHVILLE, TN — Joe Simon was one of Southern soul’s smoothest and most convincing stylists. Yet he also was not enamored of fame or status, and he walked away from popular music in 1983 to become an ordained minister. Simon died Dec, 13 at 85 in his hometown near Chicago. But his music remains beloved, particularly his biggest hits “The Chokin’ Kind,” a soul cover of a Harlan Howard country tune, in 1969, “Drowning In The Sea Of Love” with Gamble and Huff in 1971, and “Power of Love” in 1972.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
Miami Herald

Pro wrestler uses iron spike to stab referee in head, ‘horrifying’ Texas video shows

A pro wrestler has been banned from his league after stabbing a referee and causing his hospitalization during a Texas event. The stunt occurred Saturday, Dec. 11 at the “Christmas Star Wars” event in Irving put on by World Class Pro Wrestling. Lando Deltoro, a referee in a match that featured performer Devon Nicholson, was paid $75 and was supposed to be hit with a spike by Nicholson when the match concluded, the referee told The Daily Beast.
PUBLIC SAFETY
epicstream.com

General Hospital: Shocking Death of Iconic Character Revealed

The character, who has been in GH since 1978, died off-screen. In a startling turn of events, General Hospital has killed off Anthony Geary's iconic character Luke Spencer, who first appeared in Port Charles 44 years ago. Perhaps it's not surprising given that Geary left the longest-running soap drama still...
TV & VIDEOS
Hot 99.1

Asian Doll Walks Out of Podcast After Things Get Heated – Watch

Asian Doll found herself in a heated argument with a podcaster but kept her cool despite the disrespect being thrown at her. On Monday (Jan. 3), Asian Doll walked out of the Fresh & Fit podcast after things got tense between herself and the show’s co-host Myron Gaines (aka “Fit”). In a clip that surfaced on social media on Tuesday (Jan. 4), Gaines appeared to be agitated that Doll is having a conversation with one of the show’s guests while other people are talking. You can watch video of the situation at the bottom of this post.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Faizon Love A.K.A. 'Big Worm' Reacts To Ice Cube 'Friday' Backlash

Friday actor Faizon Love, who played the colorful character “Big Worm” in the 1995 film, elicited quite the reaction on social media when he revealed he only made $2,500. Co-star Ice Cube was forced to defend himself on Twitter after he was accused of “robbing” Love, something he denied. But Love is also coming to Cube’s defense. On Wednesday night (December 29), the 53-year-old shared an Instagram photo of himself posted up with Ice Cube and expressed his gratitude for the gangsta rap pioneer..
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Real World Homecoming' Cast Erupts After Non-Black Housemates Use the N-Word

Tami Roman hasn't been having the easiest ride on The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles. The former Basketball Wives star reunited with her MTV co-stars for an experiment special to bring together the seven strangers after nearly three decades to rehash some drama and make peace with old wounds. But she may have bitten off more than she can chew. In the most recent episode, Roman was put in an uncomfortable situation while discussing race relations when the N-word was said by a co-star. Things went from bad to worse as Roman tried her best to explain why no person who is no Black should ever say the word.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s daughter Sami Sheen posts never-before-seen photos

Despite some turbluence, Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s eldest daughter had a lot of great moments throughout 2021. The 17-year-old, Sami Sheen, took to Instagram on Monday, January 3 to share a montage of her favorite moments from the past year. Sami, who moved out of her mother’s home and into her father’s just a few months ago, referred to 2021 as “a very lovely year” in her caption, proving she we able to overcome some drama and have a great 365 days.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Maori Woman With Face Tattoo Is 1st to Anchor Primetime News

A New Zealand woman made history on Christmas Day, becoming the first person with a Maori face tattoo to anchor a primetime newscast. Oriini Kaipara has been a journalist for almost 20 years, focusing on issues of the country’s indigenous Maori people. In 2019, she chose to get moko kauae, a traditional face tattoo for Maori women. That’s when she became the first person with such a tattoo to anchor a mainstream television program.
WORLD

