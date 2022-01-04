ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NVIDIA Briefly Teases GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, More Details Later This Month

By Ryan Smith
anandtech.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of today’s CES keynote for the company, NVIDIA GeForce SVP and GM Jeff Fisher very briefly teased a new flagship NVIDIA video card. The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti as it’s called appears...

www.anandtech.com

