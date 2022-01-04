ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volvo Cars picks Ember Technologies chief Jim Rowan as new CEO

By Reuters
Autoblog
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKHOLM — Volvo Car Group has appointed Jim Rowan as new chief executive to succeed longtime CEO Hakan Samuelsson in March, it said on Tuesday. Rowan, currently CEO at U.S-based Ember Technologies, is taking over just months after Volvo wrapped up its initial public offering,...

www.autoblog.com

Related
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Volvo is teaming up with Luminar to test a self-driving car system in California

That Volvo you see on California highways later this year may be driving itself. Volvo Cars and Luminar Technologies Inc. announced Wednesday Volvo plans to start testing a hands-free highway driving system called "Ride Pilot" in the Golden State in the middle of the year. The company's autonomous system is built around Luminar's lidar sensors.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Honda China JV announces 120,000 units-a-year EV factory

TOKYO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co (7267.T) and its Chinese joint venture partner Dongfeng Motor (0489.HK) said on Thursday they would build a new factory in Wuhan to exclusively manufacture electric vehicles (EVs) from 2024. The factory would have a production capacity of 120,000 vehicles a year, Honda...
ECONOMY
CNET

CES 2022: YouTube heads to Volvo cars with baked-in safety nets

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. Volvo owners will soon have the ability to watch YouTube videos in their cars, but not without guardrails in place. On Wednesday Volvo announced YouTube will be available to download via a car's infotainment system and Google Play store. The company didn't provide a specific timeline for when YouTube will be available to download but promised it's the "beginning of enabling video streaming in cars." This is all part of Google's broader CES 2022 announcement that it plans to juice Android Automotive OS with functions such as YouTube integration and much more.
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

Chip shortages cost GM the US vehicle sales crown it’s held since 1931

General Motors is no longer the top seller of vehicles in the US as reported Tuesday by CNBC. The Detroit powerhouse lost the crown to Toyota, which reportedly sold about 114,000 more vehicles than GM in 2021. GM reported Tuesday that total sales were down almost 13 percent last year...
BUSINESS
SlashGear

Volvo is integrating YouTube and Google Assistant into its vehicles

Volvo is a company that made its name on safety, and like many other automakers, it’s currently working on transitioning from traditional vehicles to electric vehicles only. While completing its transition from a mix of EVs and combustion-powered vehicles to pure electric vehicles will take some time, Volvo is looking towards that future and aiming to solve some of the problems it sees arising for owners.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Volvo is putting YouTube in its cars

Volvo is bringing the YouTube video player to its cars which run on Google's operating system - so yes, you'll soon be able to watch YouTube videos in your Volvo. First things first: Safety. Volvo has a long history of safety and you'll only be able to watch YouTube videos when the car is stationary - so while you're charging your electric car, waiting for a friend, or picking up takeout.
TECHNOLOGY
NBC Philadelphia

Daimler Says Its EV Concept Car Has Over 621 Miles of Range and Solar Tech on Roof

Daimler says its Vision EQXX concept has a range of over 1,000 kilometers on one charge. The electric vehicle uses 117 roof-based solar cells and bio-based materials. Daimler has released details of a concept electric vehicle which uses solar technology and bio-based materials, with the German automotive giant saying it has a range of over 1,000 kilometers (around 621 miles) on one charge.
CARS
Axios

The fast-evolving electric vehicle landscape

New vehicle rollouts, pledges and data this week offer a snapshot of where the electric vehicle market is today and where it's heading. Driving the news: The big CES tech show brought several announcements. General Motors took the wraps off the electric Chevy Silverado pickup, as well as plans for...
CARS
TheStreet

Electric Vehicle Checkpoint: Sony, Chrysler Launch EV Plans

Sony (SONY) - Get Sony Group Corporation Report plans to create an EV business this spring named Sony Mobility. The company said Wednesday that it’s thinking of joining the electric-vehicle market, and the Japanese electronics titan unveiled an electric sports utility vehicle prototype. The news came at the CES...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
BUSINESS
The Independent

Sony announces it is making an electric smart car - beating Apple to it

Sony has announced that it is starting an electric car company called Sony Mobility this spring.Sony president, Kenichiro Yoshida, presented a prototype sport utility vehicle called the Sision-2 02 at the Consumer Electronics Show yesterday. This is the second version of the VIsion S 01, which was tested on public roads in Europe from December 2020.The car has seven seats and is just under five metres long, and although there is no information about its acceleration Sony has said that the original Vision S can reach over 60 miles per hour in under five seconds. It is estimated the new...
BUSINESS
automotive-fleet.com

Consumer And Tech Specialist Replaces Håkan Samuelsson As CEO Of Volvo Cars

Volvo Cars (NASDAQ: VOLVF) will have a new CEO and president, effective March 21, 2022. From that date, Jim Rowan takes over as global lead of Geely-owned Volvo, succeeding the retiring Håkan Samuelsson who first joined Volvo Cars as a member of the board in 2010 and has held the role of CEO and president since October 2012.
BUSINESS
xda-developers

Volvo is working on cars with Android Automotive and Snapdragon Cockpit

The market for connected cars is continuing to heat up, with Google bringing Android Automotive to more vehicles across the world, and hardware companies like Qualcomm and MediaTek working on the required connected hardware. Qualcomm is working with Renault Group on some connected car features, and the company also announced that it is working with Volvo on more cars with Android Automotive and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Cockpit Platform.
TECHNOLOGY
kfgo.com

Volvo Cars December sales drop as chip shortage persists

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Volvo Car Group’s sales fell 18.1% in December pressured by the lingering global component shortage, the Sweden-based automaker said on Wednesday. Volvo, which has been heavily impacted by sector-wide supply-chain constraints and semiconductor shortages, warned in November that the chip shortage would continue into 2022. Global sales...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Chamberlain Group Elevates Inventive Technology Leader as New CEO

Chamberlain Group, a global leader in smart access solutions, is pleased to announce Jeff Meredith as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Meredith has served with the company for three years as President and Chief Operating Officer, executing Chamberlain Group’s transformation strategy. He replaces JoAnna Sohovich, who will move to Chair of Chamberlain Group’s Board of Directors. Meredith will continue to build upon and execute against the transformation initiated under Sohovich moving the company from one that manufactures access hardware to one that creates seamless access experiences by connecting people, points of entry, and events. Chamberlain Group remains uniquely positioned to provide scalable smart access to connected homes, communities, businesses, facilities, and vehicles.
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

OpEd: Legacy Brands Must Solve Major 'EV Problems' To Catch Tesla

Legacy car companies (LCCs) are desperately trying to catch up with Tesla in building and marketing battery electric vehicles (BEVs). But, not desperately enough! The huge leads of Tesla in electric and software technologies are big problems for LCCs, but the LCC-dealers (LCC-Ds) problem may be the biggest. Editor's Note:...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Sony looks to electric cars for its next big hit

Japan's Sony Group plans to launch a company this spring to examine entering the electric vehicle market, looking to harness its strengths in entertainment and sensors to play a bigger role in next-generation mobility. The new company, Sony Mobility, comes as the Japanese tech giant is "exploring a commercial launch"...
BUSINESS

