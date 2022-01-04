Volvo Cars picks Ember Technologies chief Jim Rowan as new CEO

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. Volvo owners will soon have the ability to watch YouTube videos in their cars, but not without guardrails in place. On Wednesday Volvo announced YouTube will be available to download via a car's infotainment system and Google Play store. The company didn't provide a specific timeline for when YouTube will be available to download but promised it's the "beginning of enabling video streaming in cars." This is all part of Google's broader CES 2022 announcement that it plans to juice Android Automotive OS with functions such as YouTube integration and much more.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 23 HOURS AGO