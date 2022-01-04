Man dies weeks after being shot in car at Hickory apartment complex, police say

HICKORY, N.C. — A man has died weeks after police said he was shot in his car at a Hickory apartment complex.

On Dec. 8, officers said someone opened fire on 26-year-old Michael Tucker Jr.’s car when he returned from the store. Family members were hoping for a miracle over Christmas but Tucker died at a hospital last week.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty spoke to his family Tuesday, and said his mother was wearing a shirt with Tucker’s photo on it and a message for everyone about gun violence on the back..

His family said he opened his eyes on Christmas Eve but died days later. They are hoping someone comes forward in the case.

“They ambushed him,” his mother, Detra Daniels said. “They ambushed him. They did. Shooting someone in the head. That’s execution-style.”

Police said they’re still working on a motive behind the shooting. No arrests have been made at this point.

