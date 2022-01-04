Bulls Chat – 2022 Begins With A Win

The Los Angeles Clippers have reportedly received some encouraging news on superstar forward Kawhi Leonard. During last night’s contest between the Clippers and Suns, NBA insider Chris Haynes revealed that Leonard is “ahead of schedule” and a return from his torn ACL injury sometime this season is a “strong possibility.”
The NFL is dominating the sports world on Saturday night, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t anything else that happened. A major upset in college hoops took place at Cameron Indoor as Duke went down against Miami. Duke lost by 2, 76-74 as Miami has now won nine in a row and is 5-0 in ACC play.
(WFRV) – In the annual crosstown shootout between Xavier and Fox Valley Lutheran, the records get thrown out the window. But for the Foxes, the “zero” in the loss column will remain for another night. FVL remained unbeaten with an 83-80 nail-biting victory over the Hawks, extending its unblemished record to 12-0 on the season. […]
Doug Gottlieb: "Nobody in the real world is really all that bothered, because most people are like 'oh, that sucks, you made a mistake'. But when LeBron has 50 million followers, and he makes you out to be some guy who's totally insensitive...do you really think that if his dad mistakenly killed a 14 year old girl, he's gonna bring it up when the son hits a game winning jumper? Really? I think LeBron has way too much influence."
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas redshirt junior punter Reid Bauer has been named the winner of the Mortell Award, which has been awarded annually since 2015 to college football’s best holder. Working with kicker Cam Little and long snapper Jordan Silver, Bauer helped Arkansas’ field goal and extra point...
On Thursday, Jordan Stolz did what very few have ever done. He broke the 1,000-meter speed skating record during his U.S. Olympic trial at the Petit National Ice Center. What sweetens the deal is that he beat his coach and former Olympian, Shani Davis.
CHICAGO (CBS) — While the Bulls have dealt with COVID issues, it’s been especially rough on their G League team, the Windy City Bulls.
They didn’t even have a season last year, and this year, they had to shut down for over a month. All this, with a new head coach as well.
“Definitely as a first-year coach, I’m earning my stripes.”
Windy City first-year head coach Henry Domecrant was born in Bolingbrook and attended Naperville North High School before playing college basketball at Eastern Illinois. He’s in his fourth year with the Bulls organization.
“That’s my permanent position, on my tippy toes, with...
Zach Calzada may have left Texas A&M, but quarterback announced today he’ll be staying in the SEC West for his next program. Calzada revealed moments ago on Twitter that he’ll continue his college career at Auburn. He’ll be eligible immediately for the Tigers after spending his last three seasons at A&M.
Former TCU coach Gary Patterson is poised to return to college football at a very prominent program. Patterson met Friday with Texas coach Steve Sarkisian about a possible role with the Longhorns, according to multiple reports. Jason Suchomel of Orangebloods reported that Patterson was a “strong candidate” to join the staff in some role.
For the second season in a row, Christian McCaffrey has missed a considerable amount of time due to injuries. His inability to stay healthy has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Carolina Panthers. On Friday, Joe Person of The Athletic had an update on McCaffrey’s...
With the regular season almost over, NFL insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated has provided a thorough update on this year’s coaching carousel. One of the coaches Breer mentioned in his latest report is Sean Payton. The head coach of the New Orleans Saints is expected to receive interest from other teams this offseason.
It’s not big secret that there are a number of words that can’t be said on WWE programming, and over the last year or so the company has refrained from letting announcers mention certain cities that their TV tapings take place from. This week’s episode of Monday Night...
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Gerald Green (who was an assistant coach for the Houston Rockets) is unretiring, and signing with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers to try to return to the NBA. Green is an NBA veteran who has played for the Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, Indiana Pacers, New Jersey Nets, Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks and Rockets.
LeBron James is one of the most influential athletes in the world. There is no doubt that he has been viewed as the best player in the NBA throughout a large portion of his career. Despite his greatness, like most celebrities, LeBron James has a lot of haters. In a...
Jake Paul appears to be training for a transition to MMA - with his recent training footage leaving fans worried. Check it out below. YouTuber turned combat sports star Paul is currently 5-0 in boxing after knocking out Tyron Woodley last month. He's discussed a switch to MMA in the...
