NC’s record-high COVID-19 percent positivity rate continues to climb, nears 30%

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released new metrics on Tuesday as the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread across the state.

The state reported 10,276 new COVID-19 cases with a 29.7% daily percent positive rate -- which is the highest percent positive rate reported since the start of the pandemic and well above the state’s 5% goal.

In addition, 286 more people were hospitalized with the virus for a current total of 3,008 people in hospitals across the state.

Officials said 19,494 North Carolinians have died from COVID-19.

Data suggests that the omicron variant of COVID-19 may cause less severe illness for people who are vaccinated.

However, people who are unvaccinated or have underlying medical conditions are at the highest risk of severe illness and hospitalization.

NCDHHS is closely monitoring hospital capacity and is urging North Carolinians to gather safely, get vaccinated and boosted, and wear a mask indoors in public places.

The new data comes as the demand for COVID-19 testing has skyrocketed after the 2021 holiday season. Channel 9 have seen lines that have stretched for hours at several Charlotte clinics while people have waited to be tested.

