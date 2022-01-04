ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinecrest, CA

Child With Mild Hypothermia Among 4 Rescued After Hike Near Pinecrest Lake

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zOipR_0dcXbmJi00

PINECREST (CBS13) — A four-year-old child with mild hypothermia was among the four people rescued from a hike near Pinecrest Lake over the weekend.

The Tuolumne County Fire Department says crews responded to the far side of Pinecrest Lake around 5:30 p.m. Sunday to rescue four people stranded in the snow.

Rescuers hiked for about 45 minutes on snowshoes to get to the stranded group.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CUTsU_0dcXbmJi00

Rescuers say the group was not prepared for the cold conditions. (Credit: Tuolumne County Fire Department)

Once found, rescuers say the group appeared unprepared for the cold conditions. A total of four people needed to be rescued, including a four-year-old who rescuers say was already suffering from mild hypothermia.

After warming, feeding, and giving water to the group, rescuers hiked back with them – with firefighters helping carry the child.

The fire department urges people to understand that winter hiking around the lake is not for beginners. Hikers need to be prepared for all situations before starting out.

Comments / 0

Related
Ledger-Enquirer

Rescuers follow screams to find California skier missing for hours, officials say

A person walking through an Oregon snow park heard a woman yelling. It helped lead rescuers to a skier who had been lost for hours. A cross-country skier from California was reported overdue Dec. 27 after she became separated from her family, the Deschutes County Search and Rescue Foundation said. They had been skiing at the Virginia Meissner Snow Park, about 10 miles west of Bend.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Tuolumne County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Tuolumne, CA
Tuolumne County, CA
Accidents
County
Tuolumne County, CA
City
Pinecrest, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

Two teens stranded on freezing Oregon mountain rescued after writing giant ‘SOS’ in snow

Two teenage hikers who got stranded on a mountain in Oregon are now safe and sound, thanks to a message they wrote in the snow.The US Coast Guard says one of its helicopters found the two men, Christian Farnsworth and Parker Jasmer, both 19, after they wrote a giant “SOS” in the snow near their campsite.“These young men did a lot of things right to give themselves the best chance of being rescued,” said Lt Maggie Champin, an aircraft commander at the Coast Guard’s North Bend sector. “By writing ‘SOS’ in the snow, staying near their vehicle, and staying...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Minnesota

Firefighters Rescue Injured Woman From Cave Behind Frozen Minnehaha Falls

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman was rescued by firefighters Wednesday evening after slipping and falling into the cave behind the frozen Minnehaha Falls in Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews were called to the falls just before 6 p.m. on a report of an injured woman. Rescuers used ropes and harnesses to gain access to the cave, where they found two adults, one of whom had a serious ankle injury. The frozen Minnehaha Falls in 2020 (credit: CBS) The woman was transported to HCMC. The other person in the cave was not hurt, nor were firefighters involved in the rescue operation.   More On WCCO.com: MN WEATHER: Metro May Hit 30 Degrees Tuesday, Before Lengthy Snowfall Charges: Man Was Nearly 3 Times Over Legal Limit While Driving Duluth Basketball Team’s Bus Ice Castles In New Brighton Set To Open This Week Driver Killed In Collision With Jackknifed Semi In Alexandria
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Nevada Appeal

Motorist rescued near Reno after being stranded 2 days in snow

RENO — A Washoe County Sheriff's search team rescued a 50-year-old man who had been stranded in his car for two days in deep snow in a backcountry area north of Reno. The crew found him on Thursday in the Rancho Haven area where driving winds caused deep snow drifts and difficult traveling conditions on the nearby dirt roads.
RENO, NV
WDTV

Woman rescues cat from fire caused by incense

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Fire Department responded to a structure fire at approximately 3:45 p.m. Monday on Edgehill Street in Greenmont. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and fire showing from the second-story of a home and called for a 2nd Alarm, according to a release from the Morgantown Fire Department.
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hypothermia#Accident
CBS Sacramento

Building At California Shellfish Co. Property In Sacramento Damaged In Fire

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An early morning fire has damaged a building on the property of the California Shellfish Co. property. The scene was near 5th Street and Broadway. Scene of the fire Wednesday morning. (Credit: Sacramento Fire Department) Sacramento Fire crews responded a little before 4 a.m. Wednesday and found flames inside a building. A second alarm was then called. Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the Bulter buildings at the property. A roof collapse during the firefight forced crews to go on the defensive for a short time, Sacramento Fire says. No one was hurt in the roof collapse. Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Hiking
BBC

Injured Lake District walker rescued after Christmas Day slip

An injured walker was rescued during a Christmas Day walk after fracturing her ankle in the Lake District. The couple were making their way up Nethermost Pike when one of the hikers slipped on the path close to Comb Gill, near Thirlmere. Volunteers from Keswick Mountain Rescue Team were called...
ACCIDENTS
mymotherlode.com

Firefighters Rescue Weekend Hikers At Pinecrest

Pinecrest, CA– On Sunday evening at about 5:30 pm, Tuolumne County Fire Department Station 55 located at Pinecrest responded to four people who were stranded in the snow on the far side of Pinecrest Lake. Four volunteer firefighters from Station 55 hiked in on snowshoes for 45 minutes to the back of the lake. They found that the four hikers were not prepared for the winter and snowy conditions, one of the lost travelers was a four-year-old who was suffering from mild hypothermia. Firefighters warmed them, fed them, and provided water in addition to giving them warm dry socks and heating pads before hiking them back out. Several times during the walk back, firefighters helped carry the child over the course of the 90-minute return walk.
PINECREST, CA
CBS Sacramento

Search Crews Out In Force For 1st Clear Day Since Effort To Find Missing Skier At Northstar Began

NORTHSTAR SKI RESORT (CBS13) — Search and rescue crews are taking advantage of the first clear day since the effort to find a skier who went missing at Northstar resort began. Rory Angelotta, 43, didn’t show up for Christmas dinner with his friends. He had told them that he was going to hit the slopes before meeting up with them, and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office says his ski pass was scanned at the Comstock lift that morning. There has been no sign of Angelotta ever since. Extreme weather conditions have hampered the search effort. During the series of storms that dumped snow...
The Independent

Injured hiker saved by dog who lay on top of him for 13 hours

A man who was injured while out hiking was saved by a dog who kept him safe by lying on top of him for 13 hours until they were rescued.The eight-month-old Alaskan Malamute, called North, kept the hiker warm after he fell while walking in the Croatian mountains, local media reported.Grga Brkic was unable to move after he fell while climbing down a slope along the Velebit mountain range along the country’s Adriatic coastline.Two other hikers who were on the trail were unable to reach the dog and man, so they doubled back for help and contacted rescuers.When nearly 30...
ACCIDENTS
cbslocal.com

Jiminy Peak Worker Dies After Snow Groomer Accident

HANCOCK (CBS) – State police are investigating after a snowmaker died at Jiminy Peak after an accident with a snow groomer Tuesday morning. Kimberlee Francoeur, 30, of Lanesborough, was stopped on the mountain working on her snowmobile when the operator of a snow groomer backed into the snowmobile. Francoeur was injured in the collision and was pronounced dead by paramedics at about 11:20 a.m.
HANCOCK, MA
b93radio.com

2 RESCUED AFTER FALLING THROUGH ICE ON PIGEON LAKE

All parties are safe after a close call on in icy waters in southern Manitowoc County on Monday afternoon. Sheriff Dan Hartwig says his department got a call shortly before noon reporting a woman falling through the ice on Pigeon Lake in the Town of Liberty. It was determined that a 31-year-old Chicago, Illinois resident had attempted to catch her dogs that had run onto the frozen lake. While trying to catch them, both dogs and their owner broke through the ice and fell into the water.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
FireEngineering.com

Crews Rescue Hiker Hanging from Cliff in OR

CORBETT, Ore. (AP) — Crews rescued a woman who slipped from the Multnomah Falls trail Monday in snowy conditions and was clinging to a tree root above a 300-foot (91-meter) cliff, Corbett Fire officials said. The fall was reported at about 3 p.m. east of Portland at Multnomah Falls...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
55K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy