'Fancy Like' singer Walker Hayes shares teaser of new song out Friday

Walker Hayes is welcoming 2022 with "Drinking Songs."

The country singer revealed on social media that he's dropping a new song titled "Drinking Songs" on Friday.

A teaser for the track features a stomping melody of swampy drums and guitar as Hayes sings, "Smoke rings in a dark room/Broke heart on a barstool/Ash tray full of burned-out ciga-regrets."

"Y’all buckle up and get jacked," the artist wrote on Twitter alongside the song clip.

"Drinking Songs" arrives as Hayes' current single, "AA," is climbing the charts, currently at No. 30 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

It follows his smash hit "Fancy Like" that gave him his first #1 song and Grammy nomination.

All three songs are featured on "Country Stuff the Album," which is set for release on Jan. 21.

Hayes will also embark on "The Fancy Like Tour" beginning on Jan. 27, continuing through April.

"Fancy Like" is nominated for best country song at the 2022 Grammy Awards, which is currently scheduled to air on Jan. 31 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.