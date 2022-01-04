ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula County, MT

Active COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Missoula County

By MTN News
KPAX
KPAX
 2 days ago
The number of active COVID-19 cases is continuing to trend upwards in Missoula County.

Data from the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) shows 556 active cases – along with 70 new cases are being reported on Tuesday.

The number of active COVID-19 cases rose from the 518 reported on both Sunday and Monday by MCCHD.

Two of the new and 22 of the active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

A total of 18,400 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 17,564 recoveries and 190 deaths, according to MCCHD.

Tuesday’s data shows 28 COVID-19 related hospitalizations including 18 county residents.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 64,268 are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 64% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online at https://www.missoulainfo.com/ or by calling 406-258-4636.

