ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma COVID-19 outbreak surging into 2022

By Ryan Love
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MubeW_0dcXahrs00

Oklahoma is carrying the late COVID-19 surge from 2021 into the new year, averaging 3,742 new cases per day as of Thursday.

That 7-day rolling average is the highest it's been since the surge in cases from January 2021 before most Americans were eligible for the vaccines.

Thursday's report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health included 6,280 new cases — bringing the number of active cases to nearly double the number of active cases from a week prior.

The rapidly-spreading omicron variant made up 57% of the tested cases at the state's Public Health Lab from over the holidays, with the delta variant making up the remaining 43%.

The Tulsa Health Department posted its zip code map on Wednesday showing the weekly active case rate per 1,000 residents.

The 3-day average for COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state as of Thursday is 1,066, including 27 pediatric hospitalizations.

The state health department included hospital capacity reports in which one outlines the number and percent of "Unoccupied Adult ICU" beds by region, and the other the number and percent of "Unoccupied Adult Inpatient Beds" by region.

The data is self-reported by hospitals and is subject to change on an hourly basis.

Trending Stories :

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 3

Related
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Bill proposed to expand unemployment benefits to Oklahomans fired for vaccine refusal

An Oklahoma lawmaker proposed a bill to help workers get unemployment benefits if they get fired for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine. Specifically, the bill would expand the existing unemployment benefits to include those who have been let go over a vaccine mandate. Under current law, employees fired from their job are looked at on a case-by-case basis. The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission then determines if they are eligible to receive unemployment benefits.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Health
Tulsa, OK
Coronavirus
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
Tulsa, OK
Government
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Surge#Covid 19 Outbreak#Americans#Omicron#Public Health Lab#Trending Stories#Tulsa Public Schools#Covid#Broken Arrow#Facebook Oklahoma#Twitter
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Some Tulsa schools suspend in-person learning to start 2022

Multiple Tulsa Public Schools sites suspended in-person learning as students returned from their holiday break in January. Students who attend Central Middle and High School , Rogers Middle and High School , and McLain High Schoo l transitioned to distanced learning for their first day back for the spring semester on Jan. 4. The district says the move to distanced learning is due to staff absences.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

OSDH: Over 8,000 new COVID-19 cases reported across Oklahoma in two days

8,140 new COVID-19 cases have been reported across the state of Oklahoma in just two days, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. As seen nationwide, Oklahoma's COVID-19 case numbers are once again on the rise. 4,166 was reported on Thursday, Dec. 30, in the biggest daily increase seen in months. 3,974 is the official daily reported active cases for the final day of 2021.
OKLAHOMA STATE
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

First flu-associated death reported in Tulsa County

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) today reported its first influenza-associated death in Tulsa County for the 2021-2022 flu season. According to OSDH, there have been 238 influenza-associated hospitalizations and three influenza deaths statewide since September 1 of this year. 55 of those hospitalizations occurred in Tulsa County residents.
OKLAHOMA STATE
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy