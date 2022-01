The Frozen Peely Skin is an outfit that is part of the Winterfest ’21 set and is not yet available as you have to wait for 12 days of Christmas to be able to unlock this present. However, players are going wild as they see some players sporting this cool outfit. The Frozen Peely skin has been widely advertised, but you haven’t received it yet! If you’re one of them, you might wonder how to unlock the Frozen Polar Peely Outfit early?

