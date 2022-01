Whether you’re on board or not, NFTs are everywhere, and it seems like every company wants a piece of the blockchain pie. Even the likes of Square Enix and Ubisoft are eager to embrace the tech, meaning even our gaming experiences could soon come with a non-fungible twist. Sure, you could simply shut down your gaming PC and go watch some TV to escape those pesky cryptographic assets. However, thanks to Samsung, your next living soon display could come loaded with NFT gubbins.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO