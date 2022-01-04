“Your intention. You know, what do you want this day to be like? How do you want to experience it?”. For a long stretch of time, questions like these sounded like whoo hoo from an alternate universe. I mean, I had THINGS TO DO if I wanted a shot at accomplishing, acquiring, and achieving something in this life. I knew that I was a good student, a hard worker, and I had this vague sense that I wanted to make everything that I touched better in some way, or more beautiful. And I knew one more thing: I didn’t want to be poor. What did I want to experience?

