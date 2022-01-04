ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Joy

By Editorials
fairburyjournalnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is compensation in every sorrow, and the sorrow is working out the compensation. It is the cry of the dear old hymn: “ Nearer my God to Thee, nearer to Thee, even though it be a cross that raiseth me.”. Joy sometimes needs pain to give it...

fairburyjournalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Victoria Advocate

Rekindling the joy in your self

Joy is a word that escapes me. As a mother of young kids, my time, energy and heart is all wrapped up in keeping everyone alive, healthy and happy. Most of the time, this creates so much stress and takes up so much of my energy, that it means I end up forsaking so many joyful moments. This year, I have asked the question, “am I really a joyful person?”. After all, I most certainly was back in college. Where did that person go?
theobserver.com

Millan, Harrisonfest, spread Christmas joy

This slideshow requires JavaScript. In these difficult times, former Harrison Councilman Anselmo Millan, president of Harrison Fest Inc., turned to the children of Harrison and the joy of the annual Harrison Fest holiday party. Under the current COVID circumstances of an increasing number of positive cases, an indoor event was ruled out.
HARRISON, NJ
NPR

2021: Celebrating The Joy Of Birds

Lot of people took up bird watching in some form during the pandemic, including Short Wave editor Gisele Grayson. She edited this episode about 2021's #BlackBirdersWeek — it about celebrating Black joy. Co-organizer Deja Perkins talks about how the week went and why it's important to observe nature wherever you live.
LIFESTYLE
Coeur d'Alene Press

Christmas JOY

COEUR d’ALENE — Tiny snowflakes swirled from the sky Thursday afternoon as members of Silver Angels for the Elderly and their good friend, Santa Claus, brought joy to the residents of Lacrosse Health and Rehabilitation Center. With a radiant smile, Lacrosse resident Linda Oursland said she didn’t ask...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Fanny Crosby
The Post and Courier

THIS AND THAT: This is the day for ‘Joy to the World’

Today is the day there is much joy in the world. Children who barely slept a wink arose with the sun to see what was beneath their Christmas trees. Unwrapped boxes revealed special presents that brought shouts of joy from the recipients. For those who look at another side of...
RELIGION
WEHT/WTVW

A gift of Christmas joy for the children of the incarcerated

(AP) — Kevin Almestica recalls unwrapping a Christmas present at age 5 to find his favorite G.I. Joe action figure with a card from his mom who was serving time at New York City’s Rikers Island jail complex. “That brought me great joy thinking that she was thinking of me,” said the 27-year-old Florida-based photographer. […]
KIDS
forsythwoman.com

Bringing Joy to Every Day

“Your intention. You know, what do you want this day to be like? How do you want to experience it?”. For a long stretch of time, questions like these sounded like whoo hoo from an alternate universe. I mean, I had THINGS TO DO if I wanted a shot at accomplishing, acquiring, and achieving something in this life. I knew that I was a good student, a hard worker, and I had this vague sense that I wanted to make everything that I touched better in some way, or more beautiful. And I knew one more thing: I didn’t want to be poor. What did I want to experience?
RECIPES
Washington Post

Pandemic tears of joy

I’d never been a person who cries “happy tears.”. Sure, I’ve wept plenty, more than I’m comfortable admitting in a national newspaper. Always because of unhappy triggers though: pain, heartbreak, grief. I’d never before understood the reflex to weep from joy. Opinions to start the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polish
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Art brings joy to January

For many, January is not an easy month. Type “January Blues” in an Internet search engine and you’ll get digital pages on the subject. According to the experts at the top of the algorithm, January Blues is anything from a “dip in positivity,” to a critical health issue that requires mood management by experts if people feel unable to overcome or solve problems alone.
VISUAL ART
hookercountytribune.com

Joy Club to resume

Joy Club will reconvene on Wednesday, Jan. 12 in the basement of the Assembly of God Church in Mullen beginning right after school until 5:00 p.m. We are so anxious to see all of you again. Come and enjoy snacks, friends, singing, Bible stories, games and some surprises!
RELIGION
Desiring God

Trials Prove True Joy

Does Christian Hedonism help us understand the Bible? That is, does the emphasis on magnifying the worth of Jesus by delighting in him above all else help us to know “the secrets of the kingdom” (Matthew 13:11)? I believe it does, and Matthew 13 is a great example why.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
dmagazine.com

The Joys of Quarantine Parenting

We were surprised the call hadn’t come sooner. But we knew it would eventually be our turn. Last week, my wife and I received notice from our younger son’s school that one of his classmates had tested positive for COVID-19. The school had sent emails about positive cases in other classes before; we clicked our heels with joy when we learned it wasn’t his. Still, we tip-toed through the minefield of opening our emails and answering our calls from the school.
DALLAS, TX
brparents.com

Joyful Reads with Joy from December

Hello! I’m Joy, and I love to read. I consider it my greatest talent and favorite hobby. Another one of my preferred pastimes is recommending reads to anyone who is the least bit curious. Seriously. I am always volunteering book recs to people near me, whether they ask or not. I thought it would be fun to bring this passion to Baton Rouge Parents Magazine. I will share with you every book I read month by month and what I think about them. You can also follow me on Instagram at @joyfulreadswithjoy!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Richard Scott

Jesus Christ Doesn't Look Like We Think

In times of crisis or whenever we pray, the same picture of Jesus Christ comes into our mind that we have seen everywhere. But maybe that picture could be wrong. Because recently, archaeologists have found 1500 years old painting of Jesus Christ, which is very different from our thinking.
Bonner County Daily Bee

Jackie Joy Bortoluzzi, 72

Jackie Joy Bortoluzzi, 72, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 11, 2021 at Kootenai Health, with her husband by her side. It was a peaceful passing as she yielded her spirit, while her husband was praying for her. She leaves behind her husband of 32 years, Floyd Bortoluzzi;...
srqmagazine.com

As 'Joyful! Joyful!' Surges, So Does Omicron

The run of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s (WBTT) “Joyful! Joyful!” had found a groove in its final weeks as it sold out most of its shows. Unlike “Eubie,” which only saw the second half of its run sold out as many of WBTT’s ticketholders remained up North, “Joyful! Joyful!” surged almost immediately when it opened on December 1st. Unfortunately, yet another variant of COVID-19 was also surging and continues to temper the optimism of the return of theatre.
THEATER & DANCE
isthmus.com

Self-care with a dose of joy

Jeanine Hutcherson has Wednesdays off from the post office, but she agreed to work this mid-December day to help with the Christmas rush. She had one condition though. “They know I have to leave by 11:45 ’cause I have my Wednesday standing date,” she says. That weekly date...
MADISON, WI
columbiacountymag.com

The Joy-Filled Farmhouse

With their new home, this family of four has created a happy place that they love to share with others virtually and in real life. There is no shortage of online inspiration for anyone who is building or decorating a house. However, a visit to @thejoyfilledfarmhouse, the Instagram page of Tara Matthews, will offer plenty of ideas to homeowners.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy