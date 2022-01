Are you in the market for a national digital identity system, but cannot make up your mind? We take a look back at the issues affecting your options. 2021 has seen progress – at different speeds – among identity schemes of all shapes, sizes and formats. The traditional method of having a central store of data comprising the identities of all of a country’s residents has developed dramatically over the decades as it has been digitized, to a place where more and more aspects of governance can be linked to it.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 8 DAYS AGO