Catching a flight is often stressful enough, getting to the airport two to three hours before takeoff, checking luggage, and making your way through security. But once you arrive at the gate, it should be smooth sailing. All that’s left to do is board and take off — most of the time. However, in the age of COVID-19, missing your flight at no fault of your own is becoming more and more common. Another common practice in the industry is “bumping” passengers due to overselling seats—but there’s a way to be compensated if that’s the case. TikToker Erika Kullberg is an attorney and personal finance expert who “reads the fine print so you don’t have to” explaining what to do if you get bumped.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 9 DAYS AGO