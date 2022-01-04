ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Products that will make your home feel luxurious for under $40

By Sophie Baker
Westport News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m at the age where I sort of want other people to come to my home and feel like I’m fancy too. Which is why I have to be thrifty if I want guests to love my house. And who are you kidding – we ALL want...

www.westport-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

The best indoor plants to keep the air clean in your home

When it comes to interior decorating, there is no easier or more affordable way to upgrade your space than a few good houseplants. In fact, the best indoor plants not only bring a bit of the great outdoors inside, but clean the air around us, creating something of a beautiful, air-purifying art installation. Many people even find that plant-care is their preferred kind of self-care.
GARDENING
Apartment Therapy

I Get More Comments on This Bathroom Hand Towel Than Anything Else in My Home

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’m a big picture person. Also, quite literally, I have a lot of big pictures in my home. When it comes to decor, I love statement pieces that make people stop, stare, and offer opinions. As it turns out, it’s the little things that can end up making the biggest impression on guests, and even my housemate and I as we simply move about our living space. The reviews are in and, much to the chagrin of my ego as a wannabe interior decorator, the most impressive thing in my home is my Kassatex Assisi Textured Hand Towel.
HOME & GARDEN
thespruce.com

8 Bathroom Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2022

The bathroom may not be the most obvious space in your home to experiment with new trends. However, if you're looking to give your loo a bit of a refresh come 2022, we're all for it. The (usually) small square footage of the space makes it a doable update anyone can take on.
INTERIOR DESIGN
homedit.com

Stuck With a Small Bathroom? Don’t Make These Decorating Mistakes

Decorating a small bathroom can be a challenge. Of course, there are lots of tips out there for making the most of the space that you have. While plenty of the advice is quite practical, some of it has homeowners playing it so safe that they end up with a totally functional bathroom — that’s also totally boring!
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxuries#Restaurant#Home#Big City#Spa
The Kitchn

I Doubled the Size of My Dish Drying Area with This Stylish Rack (Without Sacrificing Counter Space)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My New York City kitchen’s so small, I joke that it’s a one-person cook space, meaning no more than one person can actually stand in it comfortably at a time. Forget sitting (zero room for chairs) and really eating (unless you like doing that standing alone). Somehow our property management company squeezed a full-sized fridge and a tiny stove/oven combo with four burners into the “room,” so cooking is possible. You can bet there’s no leeway in the footprint for a dishwasher though, and counter space is very much at a premium — to the tune of maybe about an 18-inch by 12-inch little stretch of laminate surface right in front of our microwave for chopping, prepping, and yes… drying dishes. That last task used to be the bane of my existence, since I never really had a proper or dedicated place to put a dish drying rack. All that changed when Five Two by Food 52’s Over the Sink Drying Rack came into my life though last year around this time. It had been sold out for a while when I stumbled upon it at Nordstrom while holiday shopping, and I snatched it up as fast as I could, even at full price.
HOME & GARDEN
99.5 WKDQ

Bathroom Hack: Toothpaste Tubes In Your Toilet Tank

I saw a simple bathroom hack on Facebook that will keep your toilet clean and smelling fresh that you might want to try. One of the household chores that people hate doing is cleaning the toilet. I'll admit, that it grosses me out, but not as much as seeing a filthy, smelly toilet. It has to be clean in order for my tushy to sit on it. However, working up the motivation to clean the bathroom can sometimes be a chore within itself. A couple of days ago, my dad shared a video with me on easy bathroom hacks that actually work. One of these hacks in particular really stood out to me and I had to share it with you too.
HOME & GARDEN
rismedia.com

6 Secrets to Buying a Luxury Home

Here are six little-known secrets of the luxury home-buying process. A luxury broker will be familiar with the area, up to speed on the latest trends, able to identify potential issues in properties and will know if a property is worth its listing price. Have a Knowledgeable Team in Place.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Shopping
Taste Of Home

3 Things You Need to Do with Your Kitchen Cabinets, According to the Property Brothers

For cooks, the kitchen is the heart of the home, filled with family, friends and, of course, food. This high-traffic area needs to be durable, practical and, if all of our dreams come true, stylish. For those of us who live in older homes with outdated fixtures, kitchen remodels make a lot of sense, but that doesn’t mean they’re any less intimidating. So why not take some advice from the pros?
HOME & GARDEN
impressiveinteriordesign.com

Top Bedroom Decorating Ideas: How to Make Your Bedroom Look Great

Nightstands, lamps, pillows, beds — whether you are an aspiring interior decorator or would just like to make your home have a little makeover; one of the most challenging places to design in a home is the bedroom because it is all about functionality and coziness. You shouldn’t worry; we have created a list of decorating ideas that you can implement and have the perfect bedroom design.
INTERIOR DESIGN
countryliving.com

The kitchen trends that will transform our homes in 2022

Our kitchens have always served multiple purposes. They are the heart of the home where families and friends can gather, as well as a functional space for cooking, working or simply relaxing. In 2022, our kitchens will continue their hybrid role, as we will be more inclined to introduce permanent...
HOME & GARDEN
tasteofhome.com

The Property Brothers Shared Paint Colors That Will Never Go Out of Style

We know the Property Brothers know a thing or two about how impactful a fresh coat of paint can make to a space (I mean, it is one of our favorite Property Brothers design ideas). And while it seems like there’s always a new and hot color on the market each year, Drew and Jonathan believe these three paint colors will never age. Haul out your paint bucket, brush and one of these colors for a simple room makeover that’ll impress and stand the test of time.
INTERIOR DESIGN
amazinginteriordesign.com

Small Makeovers for a Bathroom

A small but clever change can do wonders to the outlook of a bathroom. Not everyone can go for a full remodel due to budget constraints and sometimes due to living on a rental. So, here are some small makeovers for a bathroom with a big impact. Cover The Floor...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Real Simple

7 Best Bedroom Paint Colors, According to Home Decor Experts

With so many paint colors and finishes to choose from, it can prove challenging (make that overwhelming) to find "the one." Picking a bedroom paint color feels particularly personal. Perhaps you're looking for a soothing hue that will set the tone for some much-needed serenity after a long day. Or a soothing shade that will help you fall asleep faster?
INTERIOR DESIGN
iheart.com

Plant of the Week - Christmas Cactus

I have to stay with the Holiday theme for plant picks, so this week, let’s look at the Christmas Cactus!. Now here is an indoor plant that just keeps on giving year after year, producing it’s most exotic looking flowers (colors include red, rose, purple, lavender, pink, peach, cream and white – which can last 6-8 weeks at cooler temps) on the ends of some very unusual looking foliage, every year from Thanksgiving to Christmas. And did we mention it’s one of the easiest indoor plants to grow? Great looking foliage plant, topped off with Holiday flowers…what more could you ask for?
GARDENING
Inhabitat.com

You can stay in this retro school bus turned cute tiny home

While your school days may be well behind you, you can relive the joys of your youth in this tiny home that sees a 1969 International school bus converted into a cozy Airbnb rental. Located in Sooke, British Columbia, Canada, host and owner Miranda saw potential in the former local...
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy