Nintendo has lifted the lid on what’s next for the popular Mario Kart Tour for iOS and Android devices. The Penguin Tour is in the process of wrapping up right now and the next tour will be the New Year’s 2022 Tour which is bound to feature a number of surprises. Nintendo has revealed that the new track will be Bowsers Castle from the incredibly popular Nintendo 3DS game, Mario Kart 7. That is not all as the New Year’s 2022 Tour will also feature Royal Raceway RT, SNES Rainbow Road 2 RMX, 3DS Toad Circuit, and finally N64 Choco Mountain RT. New characters will be Meowser and Cat Rosalina from Super Mario 3D World and the Tour will also see the return of Tuxedo Mario, Party Lakitu, and Kimono Peach. A date has yet to be announced for the start of New Year’s 2022 Tour in Mario Kart Tour, but as soon as it is announced we shall let you know.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO