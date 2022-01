If you’re looking to buy or sell a house, has today’s soaring inflation rate affected your plans?. Seventy-three percent of people shopping for a home or selling one said they’d changed their plans one way or another because of inflation, according to a poll released Wednesday by real estate company Redfin. The responses varied , with some speeding up their timetables, others delaying them, and still others dropping out of the market altogether. The survey of 1,500 U.S. residents was taken Dec. 10-13 by research technology company Lucid on behalf of Redfin.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO