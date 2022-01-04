ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer to supply U.S. government 10 million more COVID-19 pill courses

By Syndicated Content
Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday the U.S. government had agreed to buy additional 10 million courses of its COVID-19 oral therapy, bringing the total order by the government to 20 million courses. The details of the...

