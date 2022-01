With the Heavensturn update right around the corner, many Final Fantasy XIV players are trying to finish getting their raid gear from the current normal tier of raids. To many Final Fantasy XIV raiders, these raids are nothing more than a Trial. This is why they are looking forward to the release of the next raid tier with the Heavensturns update. Of course, the best way to be ready for the next tier of raids is to acquire the raid gear for the previous tier. In this case, it would be the normal Pandaemonium raid gear. Let’s go over what you need to get your own set of raid gear.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO