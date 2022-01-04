Sen. Kaine: ‘Miserable’ commute became a survival project

One year ago, Sen. Amy Klobuchar was standing in the U.S. Capitol, helping to count the ballots from the 2020 presidential election, when a pro-Trump mob attacked the building and the people inside. The insurrectionists were intent on overturning the election results, and while they failed, 19 states have since passed laws to restrict voting rights. Looking back on Jan. 6, Klobuchar tells ELLE.com that it was only the beginning of a “coordinated effort to introduce legislation all over this country to undermine our democracy.” It’s why she’s now decided to focus her attention on protecting voting rights, including pushing to pass the Freedom to Vote Act, which would expand access and put in place national standards for all voters. Below, she shares, in her own words, what she remembers from that dark day and what the country must do now to move forward.

