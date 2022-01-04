ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sen. Kaine: ‘Miserable’ commute became a survival project

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Sen. Tim Kaine left his home in Richmond for his usual two-hour commute to the U.S. Capitol after Monday’s snowstorm, eager...

abc17news.com

WAVY News 10

Va. Sen Tim Kaine reflects on 27 hours in I-95 backup

WASHINGTON (WAVY) – Winter weather caused a nightmare travel situation for drivers on Interstate 95 on Monday and Tuesday. People were stuck in a 50-mile backup with no way to get off the interstate. One of the drivers stuck was Virginia Senator Tim Kaine. It took him 27 hours to get from Richmond to Washington, […]
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

'We gave warnings': Virginia governor casts blame on drivers who got stuck for hours on major highway

Virginia’s Governor has been heavily criticised for blaming thousands of drivers who were left stranded on Interstate 95, after heavy snowfall overwhelmed the state’s removal crews. Democrat Ralph Northam, who has been the state’s governor since 2018, made the remarks during an interview with The Washington Post on Wednesday. Snowstorms brought several highways in the US to a standstill earlier this week, with Virginia being especially badly hit. Governor Northam has been accused of failing to prepare the roads, as weather warnings had been issued in the days prior. The Virginia Department of Transportation has also taken plenty of...
TRAFFIC
WJLA

After 27 hours in gridlock, Sen. Kaine doubles down on need for infrastructure investment

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Getting stuck in 50 miles of gridlock has Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine doubling down on President Biden’s trillion dollar infrastructure bill. The Virginia senator was among the hundreds of drivers trapped on I-95 following a winter storm that produced snow fall rates of two inches per hour Monday. Kaine spent 27 hours driving from Richmond to Washington.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Kaine
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Rob Portman joins at least 16 lawmakers who have gotten COVID during the Omicron surge as cases surge in Congress with 13% of Capitol staff testing positive

Republican Senator Rob Portman announced on Tuesday he tested positive for COVID, becoming the 16th lawmaker to catch the virus since mid-December. Portman, who is vaccinated and boosted, said he feels fine and will work remotely from his home in Ohio this week instead of coming to Washington D.C. for votes in the Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Elle

Sen. Amy Klobuchar on How the Attack on the Capitol Became an Attack on Voting Rights

One year ago, Sen. Amy Klobuchar was standing in the U.S. Capitol, helping to count the ballots from the 2020 presidential election, when a pro-Trump mob attacked the building and the people inside. The insurrectionists were intent on overturning the election results, and while they failed, 19 states have since passed laws to restrict voting rights. Looking back on Jan. 6, Klobuchar tells ELLE.com that it was only the beginning of a “coordinated effort to introduce legislation all over this country to undermine our democracy.” It’s why she’s now decided to focus her attention on protecting voting rights, including pushing to pass the Freedom to Vote Act, which would expand access and put in place national standards for all voters. Below, she shares, in her own words, what she remembers from that dark day and what the country must do now to move forward.
CONGRESS & COURTS
deltadailynews.com

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine among hundreds trapped overnight in snowstorm traffic jam

(WASHINGTON) — Sen. Tim Kaine tweeted Tuesday that he was among the hundreds of people trapped overnight in a miles-long traffic jam on Interstate 95 in Virginia following a multi-vehicle accident Monday afternoon. Kaine tweeted that he’d started his usual commute to the Capitol at 1 p.m. Monday afternoon...
TRAFFIC

