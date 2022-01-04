ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ron DeSantis Briefing Stalled by Man Claiming Governor Is 'Afraid' to Meet With Public

By Alexandra Hutzler
 2 days ago
The man, identified as community activist Ben Frazier, was handcuffed by police and led away from the...

Comments / 93

Greg Olson
1d ago

DeSatan version of stop the steal. Disinformation policy is stealing your safety and health decisions. Florida deserves much better than DeScumbag.

Reply(15)
44
Just Sayin
5h ago

So its ok to have thousands of Trumps supporters break into our capitol to prevent the House from accepting the ballot totals but its wrong for 1 "activists to be at a press conference to ask DeSantis questions, because he wasn't licensed???? They called the cops and now he has to appear before a judge?

Reply(1)
13
Nick Turano
6h ago

Ron is just like Donald Trump he does what he wants when he wants does not care about our children putting them in Jeopardy every day he needs to be voted out of office

Reply
10
