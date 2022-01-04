Deadly D.C. storm kills 5, leaves 850,000 without power

NBC's Storm Team 4 is eyeing the potential for another winter storm late Thursday into Friday that could drop up to 4 inches of snow on parts of the tri-state area. Snow is expected to start falling in spots late Thursday, but the bulk is expected early Friday. The weather is likely to cause some problems for Friday's morning commute.
Heavy snow, very low temperatures, gusting winds, and treacherous conditions have put more than 100 million people throughout the United States on high alert this week. The National Weather Service has issued different advisories, alerts, watches, and warnings connected to two winter storm systems for 38 states, from Washington to New York.
It’s been four days since a winter storm pounded Virginia with up to 11 inches of snow and left tens of thousands of residents without power. Crews at utility company Dominion Energy have been working tirelessly ever since to ensure a swift response to the outages. But with heavy, wet snow knocking down trees and making some areas especially inaccessible by road, drones have played a critical role in giving linemen a head-start on understanding what they’re dealing with.
FAIRLAND, Md. (WDVM) — Monday’s severe winter storm pounded parts of Maryland and Northern Virginia, causing major storm damage. Hundreds of emergency calls were made for various incidents. Montgomery County fire and rescue officials say they received about 400 calls for collisions, disabled vehicles, and medical emergencies. The calls were all within a 12-hour period, […]
After a potent January storm, jackknifed tractor trailers and disabled vehicles led to a miles-long backup on I-95, leaving drivers unable to move overnight in sub-freezing temperatures. Watch Now: Related Video.
Hundreds of people are still without power after this weekend's weather. "It's rare when a snowstorm comes to Alabama and the North, but when we do get it, we all sit in the home, huddled," Tim Kall said. Kall and about 3,500 other people lost power when a lightning strike...
WASHINGTON (TND) — The Virginia Department of Transportation says no more drivers are stranded on I-95 South Tuesday night, giving the all-clear. There are still some hiccups along the way, but traffic is moving, according to Virginia State Police. Hundreds of drivers were stuck on the highway in northern...
Meteorologists were busy monitoring the possibility for yet another winter storm to take shape and target areas from the Midwest to the Northeast late this week, while sections of the mid-Atlantic were coping with the first substantial blizzard of the season early this week. The second storm, which is now...
WASHINGTON (TND) — Heavy snow moved across the South and mid-Atlantic Monday, with several reports of at least 10 inches of snow in Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and North Carolina by Monday afternoon. Five deaths have been reported due to the storm. A 7-year-old-girl died after a tree fell...
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Thousands of homes in southcentral Alaska are without power amid below-freezing weather after a persistent windstorm with gusts up to 90 mph blew through the area over the weekend, taking down power lines, damaging buildings and flipping semitrucks and small aircraft. Approximately 8,500 people in the...
Federal government offices and schools in the Washington, D.C., area were closed today as the region received its first significant snowfall of the season, part of a winter storm that left more than half a million customers without power as it moved up the East Coast. “A major winter storm...
The nation's capital, often a backdrop for partisan bickering, became a winter wonderland Monday as a winter storm battered much of the Mid-Atlantic region. Parts of the Washington metro area saw anywhere from 6 to 12 inches of snow. Schools and government offices closed. The president's helicopter was grounded and...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Amid days of snowfall and significant weather in Northern California, tens of thousands of people across the Sierra and foothills are still without power. Utility crews are working to restore energy to people who began losing power during the holidays as another cycle of rain and...
NORTH CAROLINA — As a winter storm pushes its way across the state Monday morning, thousands are being left without power. As of 10:52 a.m., more than 164,000 outages are being reported statewide. Over 133,000 are Duke Energy customers. Power is slowing starting to be restored to many of...
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A winter storm that moved through Western North Carolina on Monday left downed trees and power lines and closed roads in its wake. On Monday morning, drivers on Brevard Road had to turn around when they discovered the road was closed from Clayton Road to Parkway Crescent, where a large section of power lines that had been knocked to the ground by a tree that had fallen.
Spotsylvania County Public Schools are also closed tomorrow, Jan. 5. Virginia State Police reported that from 12:01 to 10 a.m. this morning, they responded to 43 traffic crashes and 111 disabled vehicles. There have been few injuries and no reported deaths related to the winter storm. Stafford County Public Schools...
Thousands of people in the Hampton County and Lowcountry area woke up without electrical power Monday morning following a line of severe storms that swept through overnight. A powerful cold front moved east into Georgia and South Carolina on Sunday evening, bringing with it heavy rains and strong winds, leaving thousands of residents without electrical power but with no major structural damage.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Power crews are working to restore power Monday morning after strong wind gusts caused outages. At the height of the outages, more than 29,000 were offline early Monday morning. As of 8:30 a.m., that number had fallen by more than 10,000. Roughly half of the power...
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Powerful storms that blew across Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry Sunday night continue to have an impact on the area. As of Monday morning, thousands are without power in the Savannah metro area, according to Georgia Power. Dominion Energy reports similar numbers in South Carolina. Below:...
