Public Health

'I Am Just Horrified': Family Says Grandma Died of COVID After Person Hid Positive Test

By Jenni Fink
 2 days ago
The woman's granddaughter said the person "owned up" to attending a card game despite testing positive for the...

Won Cent Penny
1d ago

She got Covid from a vaccinated person who had Covid? Seriously, no one is going to escape this virus. Everyone will eventually get it. Most will live some will die. You don’t need to be doctor to know this.

Allyson Watson Homayounkhah
1d ago

I don’t understand why people don’t get it. It’s not about being vaccinated or unvaccinated. It’s about staying home if you get sick. If you get the flu you should stay at home. It’s the same dang thing.

remain anonymous
1d ago

I think this is absolutely awful, and has been my whole point ALL along. You don't know how it's going to affect someone else!!!! Look what happened? 😢🤬 This poor lady died. A family lost a Matriarch because someone wasn't honest, someone didn't have enough wherewithal to STAY HOME so they wouldn't infect someone else. Let this be a valuable lesson.

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

