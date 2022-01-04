Man Fatally Shot in Chuck E. Cheese Parking Lot While Holding Daughter's Birthday Cake
"My 6-year-old saw him fall on the ground," the victim's wife, Amber Uresti, said. "He had no weapons. He was holding my daughter's birthday...www.newsweek.com
find the shooter that isn't right this Man shot carrying his child's birthday cake😭💔🎂. RIP get Justice served lock up the criminal who did this. My condolences 🙏for his daughter and loved ones.
a man died..a father..husband ..son and the majority of you are just talking sh*+ on the whole situation... how about say who ever did this should get caught and this was a senseless tragedy..
what a tragedy that little girl and her family are going to be traumatized for the rest of their lives my prayers and thoughts are with them may he rest in peace 🙏🙏❤️❤️
