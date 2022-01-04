ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humble, TX

Man Fatally Shot in Chuck E. Cheese Parking Lot While Holding Daughter's Birthday Cake

By Thomas Kika
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"My 6-year-old saw him fall on the ground," the victim's wife, Amber Uresti, said. "He had no weapons. He was holding my daughter's birthday...

Comments / 218

Happiness
1d ago

find the shooter that isn't right this Man shot carrying his child's birthday cake😭💔🎂. RIP get Justice served lock up the criminal who did this. My condolences 🙏for his daughter and loved ones.

Reply
57
Cakes*
1d ago

a man died..a father..husband ..son and the majority of you are just talking sh*+ on the whole situation... how about say who ever did this should get caught and this was a senseless tragedy..

Reply(5)
89
Sealcoat Asphalt
1d ago

what a tragedy that little girl and her family are going to be traumatized for the rest of their lives my prayers and thoughts are with them may he rest in peace 🙏🙏❤️❤️

Reply
31
 

ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

