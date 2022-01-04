Federal Judge Sides With 35 U.S. Navy Sailors Who Refused Vaccine After Pentagon Mandate

The Navy has separated 20 sailors, all of whom were in their first 180 days of active duty, for continued refusal of the COVID-19 vaccine. The sailors are the first that the Navy has separated, the sea service announced Wednesday evening. No other active-duty sailors have been separated due to vaccine refusal, although the executive officer of USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG-81) was separated in December for failure to follow a lawful order. A Navy official told USNI News that the officer would not get vaccinated against or tested for COVID-19.

MILITARY ・ 19 HOURS AGO