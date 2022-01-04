ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Judge Sides With 35 U.S. Navy Sailors Who Refused Vaccine After Pentagon Mandate

By Erin Brady
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"The Navy servicemembers in this case seek to vindicate the very freedoms they have sacrificed so much to protect," U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor...

Fox News

Biden showing 'religious hostility' toward SEALs at center of vax mandate suit: Attorney

President Joe Biden and his Pentagon leadership are portraying "religious hostility" toward American service members who do not want to submit to an injection of a coronavirus vaccine as a stipulation of their continuing service, an attorney for a group of Navy SEALs who won an injunction against the administration in that regard this week told Fox News exclusively on Tuesday.
U.S. POLITICS
Vox

One of America’s most partisan judges just gave Navy SEALs permission to defy a direct order

One of the most well-settled principles of US national security law is that courts give tremendous deference to the military’s decisions regarding how to maintain discipline among its own personnel. “The essence of military service,” the Court held in Goldman v. Weinberger (1986), “is the subordination of the desires and interests of the individual to the needs of the service.” Servicemembers voluntarily give up some of their constitutional rights when they choose to join the armed services.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ars Technica

Judge blocks Navy vaccine rule: “No COVID-19 exception to the First Amendment”

US Navy Seals who objected to COVID vaccination on religious grounds yesterday won a preliminary injunction that prohibits the Navy from enforcing its vaccine mandate. "Thirty-five Navy Special Warfare service members allege that the military's mandatory vaccination policy violates their religious freedoms under the First Amendment and Religious Freedom Restoration Act," Judge Reed O'Connor wrote in the ruling out of US District Court for the Northern District of Texas. "The Navy provides a religious accommodation process, but by all accounts, it is theater. The Navy has not granted a religious exemption to any vaccine in recent memory. It merely rubber stamps each denial."
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
Texas State
MSNBC

A notorious judge undermines the Navy's vaccine requirement

Depending on where servicemembers may be deployed, American troops were already required to receive up to 17 different vaccinations, but after the FDA approved Covid-19 vaccines, the list climbed to 18. This was in keeping with American traditions, as well as common sense: The United States needs to be able...
U.S. POLITICS
UPI News

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to testify on Afghanistan

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to testify next week before a Senate panel on the U.S. departure from Afghanistan last year. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is also scheduled to take part in the closed-door hearing with the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on Tuesday.
FOREIGN POLICY
USNI News

Navy Separates 20 Sailors Over Refusal to Take COVID-19 Vaccine

The Navy has separated 20 sailors, all of whom were in their first 180 days of active duty, for continued refusal of the COVID-19 vaccine. The sailors are the first that the Navy has separated, the sea service announced Wednesday evening. No other active-duty sailors have been separated due to vaccine refusal, although the executive officer of USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG-81) was separated in December for failure to follow a lawful order. A Navy official told USNI News that the officer would not get vaccinated against or tested for COVID-19.
MILITARY
UPI News

Navy releases 20 entry-level sailors for not getting vaccinated

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Navy released 20 sailors from duty Wednesday for their continued refusal to take a coronavirus vaccine. The servicemembers were all in their first 180 days of active duty with the military branch. The Navy said the entry-level separations occurred during their initial training periods. More than 8,000 Navy members overall continue to be unvaccinated.
MILITARY
United States Navy
Health
Congress & Courts
Politics
U.S. Politics
Vaccines
Virginia Mercury

Federal judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for Head Start workers in 24 states

A Louisiana federal judge has put a hold on President Joe Biden’s mandate that Head Start workers be vaccinated against COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty, who previously ruled against a vaccine mandate for health care workers, issued a preliminary injunction on New Year’s Day restricting the executive branch from enforcing in 24 states a mandate for […] The post Federal judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for Head Start workers in 24 states appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PHARMACEUTICALS
iheart.com

Judge Bars The Pentagon From Punishing Navy SEALs For Refusing The Vaxx

A federal judge imposed an injunction on the Department of Defense after a group of 35 special forces services members sued over the vaccine mandate on religion grounds. U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor issued a preliminary injunction blocking the Navy and Defense Department from enforcing the mandate. O’Connor points...
POLITICS
Shore News Network

Federal Court Hands Victory To Opponents Of Vaccine Mandates, Biden overstepped Congress

Head Start employees will not be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine to keep their job, according to a federal court ruling Saturday. A federal district court handed a victory to the 24 states who sued the over the requirement that Head Start employees get a COVID-19 vaccine. Judge Terry Doughty said the move by President Joe Biden unlawfully bypassed the powers of Congress.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Hays Post

Judge blocks Navy from acting against 35 COVID vaccine refusers

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Texas has granted a preliminary injunction stopping the Navy from acting against 35 sailors for refusing on religious grounds to comply with an order to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The injunction is a new challenge to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s decision to make vaccinations mandatory for all members of the military. The vaccination requirement allows for exemptions on religious and other grounds, but none of the thousands of requests for religious waivers so far have been granted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
sandiegouniontribune.com

Thousands of U.S. troops defy COVID-19 vaccine order

Nickaylah Sampson seemed well on her way to achieving her dream of becoming an officer in the U.S. Army. A stellar student whose family has a long tradition of military service, the San Antonio native earned a coveted spot at West Point. She completed her freshman year in the spring...
MILITARY
