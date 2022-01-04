ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, WI

Judge sentences three to federal prison for bringing 20 pounds of meth to Wood County

By Karen Madden, Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune
Wisconsin Rapids Tribune | The Daily Tribune
Wisconsin Rapids Tribune | The Daily Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CkIkw_0dcXXGBu00

MADISON – Three people will spend time in federal prison for bringing methamphetamine to Wood County over a period of nine months, beginning in March 2018, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Dawn Jung, 28, of Wisconsin Rapids, and Darryl Mathews, 39, of Sturtevant, each will serve nine years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit methamphetamine possession with intent to deliver more than 50 grams and false imprisonment, according to the Department of Justice. Mathews will follow his prison sentence with eight years of extended supervision, and Jung will serve seven years on extended supervision.

Arnold Ksionek, 55, of Wisconsin Rapids, will spend six years in federal prison for methamphetamine possession with intent to deliver more than 50 grams. He will spend five years on extended supervision, according to the Department of Justice.

According to the criminal complaint, the three brought more than 20 pounds of methamphetamine from Arizona to Wisconsin. The complaint also states false imprisonment and battery were committed while the three were dealing drugs.

OTHER NEWS: Winter storm could bring several inches of snow to central, northeast Wisconsin

OTHER NEWS: Dreading a long, dark and socially distanced Wisconsin winter? Here are 5 tips from mental health experts and a South Pole-based scientist.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sturtevant, WI
State
Arizona State
County
Wood County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
City
Madison, WI
Wood County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Mental Health#The Department Of Justice
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wisconsin Rapids Tribune | The Daily Tribune

Wisconsin Rapids Tribune | The Daily Tribune

149
Followers
31
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Wisconsin Rapids area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at wisconsinrapidstribune.com

 http://wisconsinrapidstribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy