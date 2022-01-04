ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Executive’s 1953 prediction for the future goes viral for haunting accuracy

By Tom Fenton
The Independent
 2 days ago

Archive material has been unearthed that shows a telecommunications company predicting the rise and ubiquitous nature of smartphones from as far back as the early 1950s.

While cultural lag meant that much of the world didn't see the utility in mobile phones until the late 1990s, one pioneer in 1953 managed to predict a world not too dissimilar from the one we inhabitant today. He, along with several other telecommunication insiders, had a sense of how the relatively primitive telephone would morph and evolve over the coming decades.

“Here is my prophecy: In its final development, the telephone will be carried about by the individual, perhaps as we carry a watch today,” said Pacific Telephone and Telegraph Company director Mark R. Sullivan in 1953, Openculture reports.

“It probably will require no dial or equivalent and I think the users will be able to see each other, if they want, as they talk. Who knows but it may actually translate from one language to another?”

Just three years earlier, writes KQED’s Rae Alexandra , Sullivan “appeared in the San Francisco Examiner talking about the latest innovations in telephone technology. The advancement he was most proud of was a new device about the size of a small typewriter that automatically calculated how long people’s phone calls were.”

And yet, no matter how logical pocket-sized telephones appear to us today, such an invention would have been regarded as the stuff of science fiction back in the 1950s.

Curiously enough, however, Mr Sullivan’s predictions, when printed in the Tacoma News Tribune , were given a more chilling and insidious slant. “They’ll be no escape in future from telephones”, their headline reads .

While some might argue that this line was especially prophetic, the modern landscape is surely beyond the wildest imaginations of Mr Sullivan, who couldn't have foreseen the full integration of the phone and the internet.

Before passing away, he did get to see the first commercial cellphone go onto the market in 1983. The revolutionary Motorola DynaTAC 8000X cost a whopping $3,995 at the time, which would be over $11,000 today.

While it wasn't quite the phone that Mr Sullivan had predicted all those years ago, he “might have seen this development as a step towards his long-ago vision — a sign that every one of his 1953 predictions would eventually come to fruition,” Ms Alexandra added.

graveyardrumblers
1d ago

Why are they using a picture of that convicted Theranos fraud who used her status as a woman to bilk investors out of millions of dollars? 🙄

Paul Berger
1d ago

Star trek had the communicators, tablets and the tri-corder which is a miniaturize monitor common in many different applications today.This was 1953 and I don't think even the transistor was invented at that time.

VanderWolf
1d ago

Wow. The figured that out in the 1950's? The truly amazing fact they should have mentioned is that Hedy Lamarr invented wireless communication! 👠 👓 💋

