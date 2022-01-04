ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Yemeni rebels claim seized UAE ship was transporting weapons

By Borzou Daragahi
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10LPI2_0dcXX5ZA00

Yemen ’s rebel government unveiled weapons it says it seized on Monday aboard a United Arab Emirates -flagged military ship ferrying equipment bound for the Saudi -led armed forces it is fighting.

But sources speaking to Saudi-controlled news outlets claimed the military vehicles and rifles displayed by the Iranian-backed Houthi forces at a televised press conference were “planted”.

That is despite markings on some of the equipment denoting it as belonging to the Saudi-led coalition of forces fighting the Houthis, formally known as Ansarullah.

The ship seizure has escalated tempers in a war that has already killed at least 370,000 people and displaced nearly four million.

Saudi Arabia had insisted the ship was carrying medical equipment and has threatened military action to regain control of the vessel. Brig-Gen Yahya Sarea, speaking at the press conference, warned the Houthis would respond to any aggression with “various land and sea military operations”.

The Saudi-led coalition on Tuesday evening demanded the release of the vessel, according to a report in Al Arabiya .

The seizing of the ship, the Rwabee, off the contested port city of Hudaydah and subsequent tough talk by both Saudi Arabia and the Houthi officials dashed hopes for a speedy resolution of the seven-year conflict which has plunged one of the world’s poorest regions into new depths of despair and violence.

Hudaydah has been one of the focal points of the war, despite a United Nations-brokered 2018 ceasefire that has been repeatedly violated.

The UN envoy to the Hudaydah agreement has urged the warring parties to stop fighting; the port is a vital gateway for food and humanitarian aid, as well as trade.

“Women and children continue to suffer from the brunt of hostilities between the warring parties in the southern districts of Hudaydah governorate,” the UN mission, known as UNMHA, said in tweets last month.

“UNMHA appeals to the parties to de-escalate the situation and take all measures to avoid incidental loss of civilian life, injury to civilians, and damage to civilian objects.”

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Navy warship fires laser weapon in Middle East

The U.S. Navy tested a laser weapon at sea on Tuesday that destroyed a target floating in the Gulf of Aden, near Yemen. The weapon is one that could be used to defend from attack boat threats from Iran and Iran-backed militias. The U.S. Navy’s Bahrain-based 5th Fleet disclosed the...
MILITARY
Fox News

DOJ forfeits largest-ever weapons cache seized from Iranian vessels

The Justice Department says it has forfeited two large caches of weapons that the U.S. Navy seized from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the Arabian Sea. The two caches of Iranian arms included 171 surface-to-air missiles and eight anti-tank missiles, as well as more than 1 million barrels of Iranian petroleum products. It was the U.S. government’s largest-ever forfeiture of fuel and weapons shipments from Iran, according to the DOJ.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Al Arabiya#Humanitarian Aid#Yemeni#Uae#Saudi#Iranian#Unmha
Foreign Policy

Saudi Arabia Is the Middle East’s Drug Capital

Three drug busts in quick succession over the last month have revealed the extent of Saudi Arabia’s drug problem. First, in a rare gesture of cooperation, the Syrian government confiscated over 500 kilograms (1,102 pounds) of addictive amphetamines known as Captagon that had been stashed in a pasta shipment intended for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital. A few days later the Saudi authorities seized over 30 million tablets of the intoxicant hidden in imported cardamom. Then, in mid-December, Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces foiled an attempt to smuggle four million Captagon pills to Riyadh via Jordan, this time hidden in coffee bags.
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Report: Israel Hit Secret Syrian Chemical Weapons Labs & Facilities

The IDF hit three secret Syrian military chemical laboratories and facilities near Homs and Damascus on June 8th of this year, according to a report in the Washington Post. Seven Syrian soldiers were killed in the attack. The report says intelligence officials claim Israel believed Syria was attempting to restart...
MILITARY
BBC

Iran execution of Heidar Ghorbani sparks rare anti-government protest

In a rare public display of defiance in Iran, protesters have shouted anti-government slogans outside the home of a Kurdish man who has been executed. Crowds gathered in Heidar Ghorbani's hometown of Kamyaran, in Kurdistan province, calling him a martyr. Ghorbani, who was 48, was convicted of the murder of...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
United Arab Emirates
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
Shropshire Star

Satellite images show damage after Israeli missile strike on Syrian port

The port of Latakia was hit by a missile which caused major damage and started a blaze on Tuesday. Satellite images taken this week over the Syrian port of Latakia show the smouldering wreckage after a reported Israeli missile strike, hours after firefighters contained a massive blaze. The raid launched...
MILITARY
rigzone.com

Saudi Forces Receive Distress Call from Oil Tanker

It's the latest in a series of incidents this week off Yemen's coast. Unidentified assailants harassed an oil tanker off the coast of Yemen, a Saudi Arabia-led military coalition said late on Wednesday after receiving a distress call from the vessel. The coalition, which is fighting the Iran-backed Houthi group...
INDUSTRY
citywatchla.com

US Drone Strikes: Possibly Thousands More Civilian Deaths Uncovered

Hundreds of pages of previously unpublished Pentagon documents refute claims by military planners and politicians that air strikes against Taliban and Isis fighters have been conducted with concern for the protection of civilians. In fact, hundreds if not thousands more civilian deaths have occurred than previously acknowledged. Compounding these omissions and evasions is the fact that even in the rare cases when mistakes were acknowledged, little or no investigation followed. No U.S. civilian or military officials have been punished, reprimanded, or even re-trained in response to these myriad casualties, a large percentage of which were children. And almost no compensation has been paid to the families of victims, or to survivors forced to live with disabling injuries.
MILITARY
AFP

Iran, Hezbollah aid Yemen rebel strikes: Saudi-led coalition

The Saudi-led coalition on Sunday accused Iran and Hezbollah of helping Yemen's Huthi rebels to launch missiles and drones at the kingdom, where two people were killed. Since the coalition intervened almost seven years ago to support Yemen's government, Saudi Arabia has regularly accused Iran of supplying the Huthis with weapons and Hezbollah of training the insurgents. Tehran denies the charges. Lebanon's Iran-backed Shiite militant movement Hezbollah has previously denied sending fighters or weapons to Yemen. The latest Saudi accusation came as the coalition intensified an aerial bombing campaign against the Iran-backed Huthis in retaliation for deadly attacks on the kingdom.
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

U.S. Navy Seizes Illicit Weapons From a Stateless Vessel in Arabian Sea

CAIRO (Reuters) - The U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet said on Wednesday that two of its patrol coastal ships seized a cargo of illicit weapons from a stateless fishing vessel during a flag verification boarding in the North Arabian Sea on Monday. The shipment consists of approximately 1,400 AK-47 assault rifles...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Series of attacks highlights reach of Iran-allied militias

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels seized a ship in the Red Sea, armed drones targeted Baghdad’s international airport, and hackers hit a major Israeli newspaper Monday — a string of assaults that showed the reach of Iran-allied militias on the second anniversary of America’s killing of a top Iranian general.
MIDDLE EAST
abc17news.com

Yemeni rebel attack on southern Saudi Arabia kills 2 people

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia says a Yemeni rebel attack on the southern border town of Jizan has killed two people and wounded seven. The statement published by the official Saudi Press Agency late on Friday said Yemen’s Houthi rebels launched a projectile that killed a Saudi citizen and a Yemeni resident of the kingdom. Six of the wounded are reported to be Saudis and one is a Bangladeshi national. The cross-border attack is the latest in Yemen’s long-running civil war by the Shiite Houthis following a series of Saudi-led coalition airstrikes on the Yemeni rebel-held capital of Sanaa.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

The Independent

417K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy