ALERT CENTER: Hospitals to change how they count people admitted for COVID-19

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Hospitals across the state have a new way of keeping track of the progress in managing COVID-19.

A new mandate from Gov. Kathy Hochul was issued Monday that says hospitals need to record how many people are hospitalized because of COVID-19 and how many are admitted for other reasons and test positive for the virus while there.

Gov. Hochul says she wants to get a clear picture of how many severe COVID-19 cases there are in the state.

Hochul says she is hearing from hospital officials that the number of people that could be hospitalized for reasons that have nothing to do with COVID-19 and happen to test positive while in the hospital could be 20% to 50%.

Currently, 9,653 are hospitalized and positive for COVID-19.

News 12

News 12

