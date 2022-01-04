ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stratford, NY

At-home COVID-19 test kits handed out at Stratford schools

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

At-home COVID-19 tests kits were handed out at Stratford High School today. Unlike many other municipalities, Stratford officials say they have decided to hand out tests to school students and school staff first.

The district took advantage of classes being canceled today to hand out test kits to students and staff.

MORE: Where to pick up at-home tests issued by Connecticut health officials

Because kits are in high demand, Mayor Laura Hoydick asked parents to come get one for their child only if their child wasn't feeling well.

"When I talked to the superintendent, he identified that the schools were in crisis," Hoydick says.

Students in Stratford got an extra two days of winter break this week after the school district closed schools due to staffing shortages because of COVID-19.

All the schools in Stratford distributed tests today, and a portion of tests was set aside for staff too.

A few thousand tests will be handed out to the rest of the town in the coming days.

