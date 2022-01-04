Janet Jackson Releases Extended Trailer For Documentary: Watch

The moment has come for Janet Jackson to speak her truth. The notoriously private global superstar has shared the extended trailer for her forthcoming documentary, Janet .

The three-minute-long teaser features appearances from a slew of Jackson’s longtime friends, collaborators, and colleagues from within her intimate circle including Missy Elliott , Whoopi Goldberg, Mariah Carey , Regina King, Paula Abdul, Samuel L. Jackson, Teyana Taylor , Ciara , Tyler Perry, Janelle Monáe, and Q-Tip who expressed, “For her to want to open up, I’m flabbergasted.”

Jackson admits that the two-part documentary is simply something that needed to be done and has been in the works for over five years. Filming reportedly began around the time of her father, Joe Jackson’s death in 2018.

It will highlight never-before-seen archival footage taken throughout her childhood and career, her relationship with her 5-year-old son Eissa, whom she shares with estranged husband, Wissam Al Mana, as well as her larger legendary family. The 55-year-old shares, somberly, that she’s closest to her brother, Randy, and the late Michael Jackson . Nearly 13 years after his tragic death, even their mother, Katherine Jackson , says she can’t talk about her late son.

Janet narrates, “This is my story, told by me. Not through someone else’s eyes. This is the truth. Take it or leave it. Love it or hate it. This is me.”

Additionally, the series will shed light on Janet’s high-profile relationships with Jermaine Dupri, James DeBarge, and Al Mana. When asked how she would describe her relationship with men, the Rhythm Nation singer chuckled, “Ha!” Janet will also open up about the scrutiny surrounding her career like the 2004 Super Bowl scandal , and how Michael’s sexual assault allegations affected her to which she stated, “…guilty by association. That’s what they call it, right?”

Janet. is set to air on Lifetime and A&E simultaneously on Jan. 28, 2022—the 40th anniversary of her eponymous debut album. Watch the extended trailer above.