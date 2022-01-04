ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Janet Jackson Releases Extended Trailer For Documentary: Watch

By Mya Abraham
Vibe
Vibe
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OepqW_0dcXWwVB00

The moment has come for Janet Jackson to speak her truth. The notoriously private global superstar has shared the extended trailer for her forthcoming documentary, Janet .

The three-minute-long teaser features appearances from a slew of Jackson’s longtime friends, collaborators, and colleagues from within her intimate circle including Missy Elliott , Whoopi Goldberg, Mariah Carey , Regina King, Paula Abdul, Samuel L. Jackson, Teyana Taylor , Ciara , Tyler Perry, Janelle Monáe, and Q-Tip who expressed, “For her to want to open up, I’m flabbergasted.”

Jackson admits that the two-part documentary is simply something that needed to be done and has been in the works for over five years. Filming reportedly began around the time of her father, Joe Jackson’s death in 2018.

It will highlight never-before-seen archival footage taken throughout her childhood and career, her relationship with her 5-year-old son Eissa, whom she shares with estranged husband, Wissam Al Mana, as well as her larger legendary family. The 55-year-old shares, somberly, that she’s closest to her brother, Randy, and the late Michael Jackson . Nearly 13 years after his tragic death, even their mother, Katherine Jackson , says she can’t talk about her late son.

Janet narrates, “This is my story, told by me. Not through someone else’s eyes. This is the truth. Take it or leave it. Love it or hate it. This is me.”

Additionally, the series will shed light on Janet’s high-profile relationships with Jermaine Dupri, James DeBarge, and Al Mana. When asked how she would describe her relationship with men, the Rhythm Nation singer chuckled, “Ha!” Janet will also open up about the scrutiny surrounding her career like the 2004 Super Bowl scandal , and how Michael’s sexual assault allegations affected her to which she stated, “…guilty by association. That’s what they call it, right?”

Janet. is set to air on Lifetime and A&E simultaneously on Jan. 28, 2022—the 40th anniversary of her eponymous debut album. Watch the extended trailer above.

Comments / 4

Related
Vibe

Mariah Carey Breaks Her Silence On Potential ‘Verzuz’ With Beyoncé

L.A. Reid recently set the internet ablaze when he sat with the ladies of The Real and shared his dream Verzuz matchup. The longtime record executive had the women stunned when he posed the “perfect” matchup of Mariah Carey and Beyoncé. “Come on man […] B is the queen, but sometimes Mariah might be slightly underrated for how long her career has lasted, how many hits she has, and she practically owns Christmas,” he teased. Well, the Queen of Christmas sat with E! News‘ Rebecca Ray to discuss her holiday collaboration with McDonald’s and was asked about the controversial topic. “We...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Exclusive Watch: ALLBLK Takes ‘A Closer Look With Anthony Hamilton’

Anthony Hamilton is the subject of the sixth installment of ALLBLK’s docuseries A Closer Look, which profiles R&B, soul, and Hip-Hop artists whose songs have and continue to top the billboard charts and re-shape the music industry. The episode examines the Grammy award-winning singer’s life and career. The “Charlene” singer himself is set to discuss his successes, pitfalls, and overall experiences throughout his extensive career including working with artists such as Nas, D’Angelo, Jill Scott, and Chris Brown. “All you want to do is get in my business,” jokes Hamilton in the trailer for the docuseries. A Closer Look on ALLBLK is produced by four-time NAACP Image Award winner Isaac Taylor. Through interviews with the subject, music videos, live performances, studio sessions, archival interviews, B-roll footage, and guest interviews, the series highlights an artist’s career from the beginning to the present day. Artists previously featured on the show include Ralph Tresvant, the lead singer of the legendary R&B group, New Edition; award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer, Brian McKnight; Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and actor, Eric Benét; Grammy-nominated songstress, Marsha Ambrosius, and acclaimed Miami rapper, Trina. A Closer Look With Anthony Hamilton premieres on Thursday, Dec. 23.
MUSIC
Vibe

Jazmine Sullivan Teases ‘Heaux Tales’ Deluxe Album With New Snippets

Update: 7:03 a.m. ET (Dec. 28, 2021) – Jazmine Sullivan released another snippet, which may or may not be part of “Jazzy’s Tale,” the poetic interlude she teased last Thursday (Dec. 23). When fans asked, she simply replied, “Maybe…” On the unreleased song, she sings with a powerful vibrato, “And you hurt me so much/I hope that I find the strength so I can go/Cause you got a hold on me…” At this point—despite us all begging for this deluxe album to drop— Sullivan told fans this is all we’re getting for now. Listen below. View this post on Instagram A...
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Janet Jackson Wishes Son Eissa a Happy Birthday With Sweet Post

Janet Jackson is celebrating her son Eissa's fifth birthday! The "All for You" singer's baby boy turned five on Monday, and she took to social media to write him a sweet birthday message. "You're growing up so fast. Such an intelligent beautiful boy. Wishing you a life full of magical...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Janet Jackson
Person
Tyler Perry
Person
Ciara
Person
Samuel L Jackson
Person
Teyana Taylor
Person
Jermaine Dupri
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Joe Jackson
Person
Regina King
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Janelle Monáe
Person
Paula Abdul
Person
Missy Elliott
Person
Katherine Jackson
imdb.com

Janet Jackson Discusses Michael Jackson Allegations and Justin Timberlake Scandal in New Documentary

In a new documentary, set to premiere later this month, Janet Jackson offers a rare glimpse into her life and struggles. The upcoming Lifetime project Janet Jackson features never-before-seen home videos as well as interviews, including with the singer herself, who talks about dealing with family tragedies, such the death of her brother, Michael Jackson, as well as the child sexual abuse allegations made against him, which he had always denied. "There's a great deal of scrutiny that comes with having that last name," Janet says in the documentary, according to an extended trailer. The video also shows footage of the King of...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jay-Z divides fans after calling Beyoncé an ‘evolution’ of Michael Jackson

Jay-Z has divided fans on social media after the singer recently said Beyoncé was an “evolution” of Michael Jackson. During a recent Twitter Spaces conversation with singer Alicia Keys, the singers were discussing what it felt like to collaborate with their children. In 2019, Keys released a video performing with her son Egypt (who began playing the piano when he was four) at the iHeart Music Awards that year. Meanwhile, Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy’s song “Blue’s Freestyle / We Family” was released as a bonus track on Jay-Z’s 2017 album 4:44. She was five years old at...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#The Rhythm Nation#A E
SheKnows

Janet Jackson's Emotional Birthday Message for 5-Year-Old Son Eissa Has Us in Tears

Janet Jackson keeps her son Eissa completely out of the press, but she never forgets to send him sweet birthday wishes on her Instagram page. This year, he turns five years old and mom is feeling quite emotional about his big day. Instead of a photo of her son, she put up a graphic with emojis of hearts, balloons and kissing faces along with a message that shows how much she cares about Eissa — the feelings are jumping through the screen. Jackson wrote, “You’re growing up so fast. Such an intelligent beautiful boy. Wishing you a life full of magical...
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Janet's New Doc Will Directly Address Her 2004 Super Bowl Scandal With JT

Janet Jackson is ready to share her truth. On Saturday, Jan. 1, the 55-year-old music legend unveiled the first full-length trailer for her upcoming documentary, JANET. The clip, which is about four minutes long, teases it’ll show the star’s rise to fame, as well as the setbacks she’s experienced throughout her career, including her and Justin Timberlake's infamous 2004 Super Bowl scandal, which is known as "Nipplegate.” JANET is premiering soon, so if you’re interested in hearing Jackson’s side of the story, here’s everything you need to know about her documentary, which is coming later this January.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Janet Jackson Breaks Down Her Most Iconic Videos

Janet Jackson sat down with Allure to break down some of her most iconic videos. Who knew Blade Runner was an inspiration for Rhythm Nation and you'll never guess how much the making of Scream cost Michael Jackson!. Photo Credit: Getty.
CELEBRITIES
MusicRadar.com

Teddy Riley on producing Michael Jackson's Dangerous: "It was really difficult for me having to follow in Quincy Jones' footsteps"

30 years on from the Dangerous album's release, we revisit a classic 2008 track-by-track interview with the man who helped to create it... Currently marking its 30th anniversary, Dangerous, Michael Jackson's 1991 album, may not have been his biggest release, but it still shifted more units than most artists manage in their entire careers.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elle

Janet Jackson's Upcoming Documentary Will Feature The Icon Opening Up Like Never Before

Janet Jackson is ready to speak her truth. The iconic performer released the first teaser trailer for her upcoming two-part documentary, JANET, which is set to air simultaneously on Lifetime and A&E in January 2022. The new clip features a number of high-profile cameos from former collaborators and fellow creatives within Jackson's close-knit circle, including Paula Abdul, Missy Elliott, and Mariah Carey reminiscing on Jackson's impact as an artist and one of the most influential women in music history.
MUSIC
rollingout.com

Janet Jackson unpacks life as Michael’s sister in new doc

Janet Jackson thinks she is “guilty by association” when it comes to her late brother Michael’s abuse scandals. The 55-year-old singer has opened up about her life as the sister of the late King of Pop — who died in 2009, at 50, from acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication — and admitted there is a lot of “scrutiny,” that comes with having such an infamous surname. She said: “There’s a great deal of scrutiny that comes with having that last name.”
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Vibe

2K+
Followers
948
Post
698K+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy