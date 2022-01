Samsung is busting out all the tricks for its refreshed TV lineup for 2022. Sure, micro LED lighting and big screens topping 100 inches are present and accounted for, but those features are just the tip of the iceberg. How does a 144Hz refresh rate sound? And on top of that, Samsung has added a new "Samsung Gaming Hub" that gives direct access to NVIDIA's GeForce NOW and Google's Stadia cloud gaming services. Utomik is included too, and there could be more services on the say.

