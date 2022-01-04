Titans player cited for misdemeanor assault

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Titans linebacker Bud Dupree has been issued a misdemeanor assault citation following an altercation at a Germantown Walgreens Sunday evening.

Police were called to Walgreens in the 1100 block of Rosa L. Parks Boulevard just after 8 p.m. Sunday after two employees were injured.

According to police, the dispute started after a male employee began taking video of Dupree with his phone. A 20-year-old male employee was treated for a cut to his forehead, and a 21-year-old female employee was treated for a cut to her hand.

Police said Dupree and his attorney met with detectives Tuesday morning at the Hermitage Precinct. His attorney also met with detectives Monday afternoon.

The narrative on the citation is as follows:

“On 1/2/2002, around 2000 hours, the victim was working at the Walgreens located at 1104 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. A group of subjects entered the store to shop. Some of the subjects got into a verbal argument with the victim. The subjects left, then re-entered the store with the defendant. The defendant then grabbed the victim and his phone. They then got into a physical altercation before the defendant left the location. Due to the victim being assaulted, the defendant is being charged with assault-fear of bodily injury.”

The 20-year-old victim signed the citation as the prosecutor. Dupree is to report for booking on the citation in three weeks.

