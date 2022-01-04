ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Richmond Police arrest 10 people, seize 12 firearms on New Year’s Eve

By Tyler Thrasher
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — While trying to crack down on celebratory gunfire during New Year’s Eve celebrations, Richmond Police continued ‘Operation Red Ball’ to get illegally-owned firearms out of the hands of violent offenders.

“That round doesn’t just go into the air and dissipate. It comes back down,” said RPD Major Ronnie Armstead.

RPD seized 12 firearms while making arrests on various charges in incidents across the city on New Year’s Eve.

Don’t shoot: Police warn of deadly celebratory gunfire during New Year’s Eve

Seizures included multiple handguns, AR-style rifles and narcotics.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ferF_0dcXVk7U00
Photos by Richmond Police Department

In total, eight adult men and two juvenile boys were arrested throughout the city including Creighton Court, Hillside Court, Walmsley Boulevard, Woodland Crossing and Whitcomb Court.

Charges in the arrests include carrying a concealed weapon, reckless handling of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possessing a firearm while in the possession of narcotics.

The Operation Red Ball was initiated after two children were killed on Nine Mile Road in November, according to RPD. The operation will continue in 2022. “They will continue to target these violent areas, these violent offenders, weapons,” Armstead said. RPD is not yet releasing the names or photos of the ten people arrested over New Years Eve.

The task force, made up of about a dozen detectives and officers across precincts, is just about a month old. The major said of its successes so far, 40 guns have been captured. “They’re doing a good job,” he told 8News.

There’s still a $1,000 reward for tips leading to more arrests of people illegally carrying firearms. The major said in 2021, they received dozens of tips. “See something, say something.”

ProperEnglishPlease
1d ago

Not surprising that those shootings came from Public Housing. Shut down those crime magnets and watch the crime rates fall smfh 🤯

